They're in high demand.

Adidas has never been short of wishlist-worthy shoes, beloved by the fashion set. A few years back you couldn’t walk down the halls of a fashion office without seeing every editor and their best friend in a pair of Stan Smiths. This year, it seems fashion industry insiders, models and celebrities can’t get enough of the Adidas Samba.

Spotted on the likes of Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner. The Adidas Samba sneaker is certainly in demand right now. While the shoe was once predominantly the footwear choice of indoor football players, the sneakers are now regularly seen on off-duty models and A-listers.

Kaia Gerber wore her pair alongside jeans and a shacket in New York, while Kendall was spotted in the white iteration, wearing the trainers alongside a cream maxi shirt and green tank top. Actress Zoë Kravitz was also seen in the shoe, pairing it alongside wide-leg trousers and a baseball cap.

While sky-high platforms still seem to be the order of the day on runways and catwalks across London and Milan, celebrities are certainly proving there’s scope to retain style while prioritising comfort. Casualwear has never looked so good.

Given the sneakers are so highly in demand, they’re quite difficult to track down at the moment. However, we’ve scoured the net to bring you the few pairs still available. Keep scrolling to shop the Adidas Samba now.

