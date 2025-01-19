Stuck on what to wear this Lunar New Year? These are our ultimate top 12 scene-stealing red dresses

Lunar New Year is right around the corner, and for those who celebrate, the festivity marks a time of prosperity and renewal. Based on the Lunar calendar, 2025 marks the Year of the Snake, believed to be a time of transformation, rebirth, and creativity.

Although we are avid fans of the snake print, this Lunar New Year, we are key purveyors of attracting as much prosperity for the year to come. Hence, the tradition of wearing red during Lunar New Year celebrations.

Not only is the colour believed to be quite lucky, but it also comes as a modern hue that honours traditions whilst allowing for plenty of styling possibilities. One of our favourites? A red dress.

Chic and sophisticated, red is a universally loved colour that can serve as a show-stopping accessory or the base of an incredible look. For those who may require some extra convincing, we consulted one of our favourite style connoisseurs, Lisa Ing-Marinelli, for her expert advice.

"I would say that the key is always to wear a piece of red. It doesn’t need to be a solid red colour, but have some of it to bring good fortune," she says, "I would stick to a simple solid piece of red so you can reuse it over and over again."

According to Chinese culture, mixing red and gold (symbolising fortune and harmony) for the ultimate lucky formula is a winning recipe if you want to incorporate your favourite 2025 jewellery staples or investment handbags. From long to short red dresses, you can't go wrong. If you're looking to go mini, simply add a pair of tights for extra warmth or your favourite knee-high boots.

With some extra expert guidance from Lisa Ing-Marinelli, you can also add a sleek red neckpiece, like a triangle scarf, a red cardigan, and a pair of red underwear to ward off negativity and bring even more luck.

Ready to find the ultimate look? Scroll below for our top red dress picks to ring in the festivities.

Self-Portrait Rhinestone-Embellished Fishnet Stretch-Woven Midi Dress £550 at Selfridges Known for their elegant designs, Self-Portrait is a failsafe go-to when it comes to timeless party wear.

Ganni Bow-Embellished Satin Mini Dress £285 at Harvey Nichols Looking for something short? Pair this Ganni mini dress with sheer tights and heels.

Norma Kamali Draped Jersey Gown £188 (was £235) at Mytheresaa Few things are as chic as a draped gown with maxi sleeves, this elegant dress is a total must-have.

H&M Circular-Skirt Dress £19.00 (was £54.99) at H&M If you're looking for an effortless look that is as elegant as it is functional, this H&M dress is perfect to dress up for an evening event or dress down for the daytime.

Cala de la Cruz Montenegro Dress £942 at Cala de la Cruz Red and gold are the luckiest colours to wear during the Lunar New Year, so why not wear both in a sleek maxi dress?

Kitri Faye Watermelon Floral Jacquard Mini Dress £96 (was £160) at Kitri Kitri's Faye dress has been on my wish list for months and I think now is the perfect time to invest in this chic transeasonal piece.

Reformation Dana Knit Dress £198 at Reformation Bubble hem dresses aren't going anywhere during 2025 and this Reformation mini dress is the ultimate proof.

Zw Collection Satin Dress £14.99 (was £49.99) at Zara A long satin dress is a true capsule wardrobe staple, opt for a red one if you want to give this basic a simple twist.

Staud Calluna Ruffled Organza Gown £332 (was £475) at Mytheresa Staud's organza gown crosses over between a mini and maxi dress for some extra coverage if you're not yet ready to pull out a mini dress.

Damson Madder Jemima Mini Dress £85 at Damson Madder Adding some pattern, this Damson Madder mini dress has dainty polka-dots for some extra detail.

Rixo Losanna Satin Halterneck Maxi Dress £475 at Net-A-Porter Rewear this dress for summer weddings, Christmas events- it's the perfect multi-hyphenate.