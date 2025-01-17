Dua Lipa celebrates the Year of the Snake early

The Year of the Snake, which according to the zodiac, will begin on January 29th 2025 and end on February 16th 2026, is considered a time for reflection, growth, and transformation. You might say, it’s time to shed old skin.

And while I love the chance to start afresh in the New Year, it doesn’t have to be as overhauling as, say, committing to 75 Hard or Dry January. New Year, and more broadly new starts, can mean reimagining your wardrobe and how you want to present yourself.

No one knows this more than the queen of trends and reinvention Dua Lipa (except for maybe Madonna).

Of course, everyone’s favourite pop girly has a signature style (a bit Y2K, very London-coded, and an enviable selection of bags), but perhaps what’s most notable is how Dua Lipa draws references from different eras and sub-cultures.

A true millennial (even if only just), Dua Lipa represents how trend cycles run these days. Namely, that every day we all get the chance to choose a different persona. It’s something I catch myself doing; bouncing between different reference points and inspirations, never really committing to one look—why limit myself?

And yet, despite endless sartorial choices, snake print somehow always holds its status as an icon of playfulness, luxury, and timeless style—two of those descriptors should be mutually exclusive; it’s a testament to the endless styling possibilities of the print that snakeskin can call to mind both Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Kardashian.

Eternal It Girl Carrie Bradshaw wearing snake boots (Image credit: Getty Images)

And despite being part of Alexander McQueen’s seminal Spring Summer 2010 collection (and being a staple of Versace shows since the nineties, to give just one more example), the print has never felt like it belonged to any one designer.

Whether you’re drawn to its ancient origins, its contemporary reinventions, or its role as a symbol of power and elegance, snake offers a level of versatility and style that few other prints can match.

Looking for inspiration to add snake print to your wardrobe? Scroll on for our editor’s picks.

