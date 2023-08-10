Outfit ‘sandwiching’ is TikTok’s latest time-saving dressing hack to go viral

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's not often that I get to mix my three favourite things: food, fashion and TikTok. So, on the rare occasion that I do, I absolutely love it.

In this instance, we are looking at TikTok’s latest styling hack ‘sandwich’ dressing. The term has circulated for a while and has been a hit amongst fashion bloggers and styling experts alike. Recently, it has made its way to the app’s #styletok users, who are dubbing it the perfect solution for those ‘I have nothing to wear moments’—perfect for those of us looking to continue exploring our capsule wardrobes .

What is Outfit ‘Sandwiching’?

But don't worry, it doesn't have anything to do with food. Outfit sandwiching is nothing but a simple formula to elevate monochromatic looks all year round—not very delicious, but equally as satisfying.

Let's break it down. The concept of this formula is to choose your preferred colour as your outfit’s ‘bread’ and use it as the pillar of your outfit. The ‘filling’ of your look will then consist of a different coloured item and will be sandwiched with the first colour as your second piece of 'bread'. Still with me? For those wanting to take it an extra step further, you can also play with using different prints, fabrics, and textures as your outfit’s 'bread'.

Simply put by user @barbieekaay on TikTok, this method is a quick solution for those in search of a time-saving technique. Whether you’re rushing for work, looking to sustainably revamp your wardrobe, or experimenting with how to pair brighter colours (like a personal favourite, emerald ).

How to try outfit ‘Sandwiching’?

First things first, choose your 'bread' and your 'filling'. If you’re in need of some inspiration, celebs like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and a recent favourite, Lily Allen , have been switching up their summer wardrobes by sandwiching in different coloured elements to amp up their monochromatic looks.

You can start off with a black top, straight-leg jeans, and a simple pair of black flats. Easy!

Once you have this basic formula sorted, you can branch out and choose other contrasting colours that could help elevate your look with accessories.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

As expertly displayed by Hailey Bieber, an oversized leather jacket and platform loafers have 'sandwiched' a fluffy knit—a look she keeps in proportion by adding a chunky platform.

Shop the look

Tomato Girl Sandwich

For this look, we're following the popular Tomato Girl aesthetic. Giving us all of the Mediterranean vibes we need for the summer, this look is all about throwing it back to the 1970s La Dolce Vita. We're sandwiching a chic checkered dress in between some pearly sunnies and matching Mary Jane flats. Brava!

Quiet Luxury Girl Sandwich

For those attending festivals this summer, quiet luxury has been a hit amongst fashion IT girls during Coachella and Glastonbury. If you're looking to sandwich 2023's biggest aesthetic, but keen on giving it a twist, think proportions. Instead of focusing on two colours as your 'base' and 'filling', opt for tighter and oversized proportions. This will add some extra zhuzh to your silhouette, like this tight white tank top, baggy wide-leg jeans, and a fresh pouch to keep all of your essentials in place.

Coastal Cowgirl Sandwich

The coastal cowgirl aesthetic is another TikTok-adored look that mixes Western and boho pieces. Think long flowy skirts with cowboy boots and floral prints with leather belts. This aesthetic is the perfect example of a sandwich that incorporates different unconventional textures or prints in order to create a unique and chic outfit. With the outfit below, we paired a tailored corset top with a crisp flowy skirt and leather cowboy boots.