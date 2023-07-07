Your wardrobe needs a hardworking emerald skirt, here’s why

Meet the surprising summer wardrobe staple

A guest in green skirt outside Dior SS24 GettyImages-1501788299
(Image credit: Getty Images)
An emerald skirt may not be the first item you think of when it comes to creating a hard working summer wardrobe, but I’m here to tell you why it should be a staple for all your summer events. 

Spotted on the Spring Summer ‘23 catwalks of Fendi and Issey Miyake, emerald green skirts come in all forms, from holiday ready crochet to sleek tailored styles, ideal for the office. Yes, the colour may be bold, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t totally wearable as they can easily be reworked to suit your style and occasion.

For an easy everyday look, don't be afraid to go big and bright by pairing your emerald green skirt with a matching top for a tonal look. A co-ord, like COS' lace iteration takes the hard work out of the trend but you can also mix and match different tones of green for a more relaxed feel. 

And don't be afraid to add contrasting pops of colour for even more interest too. Citrus toned accessories make a fun pairing, or, tap into the Barbiecore movement and introducing pops of pink for a modern feel. 

A guest wearing green outside the COS show 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To take your emerald skirt into evening territory, opt for a more minimalist look. Pair an emerald green slip skirt with a satin camisole or figure hugging bodysuit for a sleek, paired-back look. When it comes to accessories, a smart pair of slingbacks are the perfect finishing touch, as well as layers of gold jewellery. 

Tamu McPherson wears green skirt at Prada Menswear SS23

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you're ready to join the green gang shop our edit of the best emerald green skirts available now. 

