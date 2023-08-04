Forget mermaid Barbie, Dua Lipa’s in beach Barbie mode with these holiday looks

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

She may have taken to the waves as a mermaid in the Barbie movie but since the film’s release, Dua Lipa’s been moonlighting as beach Barbie and giving us all a lesson in holiday dressing.

Following the London premiere, Dua headed to Albania and she’s been schooling us in summer dressing 101 ever since. Her most recent look featured a shimmery pink metallic mini dress from Diesel’s 2024 resort collection, paired with a chunky gold necklace and an orange and yellow snake print bag from The Attico. The combination gives beach Barbie, Disco Barbie and Mermaidcore, all wrapped into one.

And this isn’t the only beach-worthy look that Dua’s been tempting us with. Earlier this week she took to the sea at sunset, to pose in a red crochet maxi dress by Blumarine worn with an oversized crystal necklace. Alongside a sweeping train, the dress also features a mermaid-inspired scalloped trim, paying homage to her on-screen counterpart.

When it comes to swimwear Dua was beach ready, opting for an orange and taupe geometric print bikini from Spanish-based brand Inalbis. She paired the set with a gold belly chain, her favourite Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and gold Supreme sunglasses, perfect for people watching as the Ken's take on the waves.

Now if all these looks could just appear in our wardrobe Barbieworld style, we sure would appreciate it.