According to the internet, we're in for a "Tomato Girl Summer", but what does it all mean?

Summer is officially here and our social media platforms are making sure we all know about it, with a brand new aesthetic taking the internet by storm.

We are of course talking about the Tomato Girl Summer.

Yes, the days of Barbiecore, the Vanilla Girl and the Coastal Cowgirl are long behind us. Now, it's all about the Tomato Girl - the new Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic sweeping social media this summer, and we are totally here for it.

What is Tomato Girl Summer?

Tomato Girl Summer is a retro trend inspired by Mediterranean living. Despite its name, the Tomato Girl aesthetic actually has little to do with tomatoes. Instead it's more symbolic of general Mediterranean style.

And while it originally started as a fashion trend - linen dresses, raffia baskets, tiered maxi skirts and vibrant Bardot blouses, the trend has quickly extended to beauty, interiors and general lifestyle.

Some are calling it a millennial and Gen Z throwback to 1970s Italy, and a modern take on La Dolce Vita. Think busy Italian markets, baskets of lemons, vintage Italian books, glasses of Aperol Spritz, Mediterranean tiles and - yes, you guessed it - fresh tomatoes, either on the vine or on bruschetta. All set against rustic Mediterranean landscapes - Sorrento, Amalfi and Positano to name a few.

In a nutshell, the Tomato Girl Summer trend is like being transported into a Birra Moretti or a San Pellegrino advert.

Why is it called a Tomato Girl Summer?

As established, the name "tomato girl" has little to do with tomatoes. It is instead a celebration of all things you would associate with Southern Italy and generally anywhere in the Mediterranean that tomato dishes are "alla moda".

Additional inspiration has also been taken from Megan Thee Stallion's chart-topping hit “Hot Girl Summer” to achieve the ultimate TikTok aesthetic, with the nod to the song highlighting the fact that a Tomato Girl Summer is also about confidence.

"It's about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you," Megan Thee Stallion said of the meaning of the Hot Girl Summer phenomenon, via The Root. "You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch."

Tomato Girl Summer fashion

Tomato Girl Summer fashion is exactly what you'd expect when you think of Mediterranean chic - linen dresses, embroidered blouses and bold floral prints. And in terms of accessories, think raffia baskets, fazzoletto headscarves and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Tomato Girl Summer interiors

Tomato Girl Summer interiors are an aesthetic dream. Think raw fabric table cloths from Arket, gingham napkins, and of course all the bordallo pinheiro crockery.

Tomato Girl Summer beauty

In terms of beauty, the Tomato Girl Summer is all about simplicity. Think natural make up for a fresh-faced look and tousled hair - either in a bun or falling naturally.

Bronzers have been cited an essential for a sun-kissed glow, but the main colour palette to follow is pinks and reds.

Celebrities who are living a Tomato Girl Summer

The Tomato Girl Summer is certainly influencer-approved, with Lucy Williams and Abisola Omole among those seemingly sampling the aesthetic. But it appears to also have A-list backing, with Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Bella Hadid and even J-Lo donning the Mediterranean chic.

Happy snapping, tomato girls.