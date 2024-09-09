These stylish influencers have convinced me to layer these two colours right now
Perfect for the in-between weather
I always find this transeasonal period, just before the cold really kicks in and we can embrace Autumn/Winter 2024 fashion, tricky to dress for. Summer dresses don't feel appropriate anymore, nor does a cashmere jumper.
So what does one wear in this in-between weather, to look chic and season-appropriate? As ever, Instagram is a treasure trove of inspiration, especially where my favourite influencers are involved.
The answer to this sartorial conundrum is to pair things back completely, opting for the minimal colour palette of choice: black and white.
The Row collector Neelam Gill for example recently paired a white denim skirt with an oversized black shirt, a jumper tied around the waist and some black fisherman sandals.
Meanwhile, Brittany Bathgate layered a black wool dress by COS (included in my edit below) over a structured white t-shirt, and finished off her look with Ancient Greek Sandals flip-flops. The perfect example of mixing your winter and summer wardrobe staples.
London-based athlete and influencer Marilyn also kept things minimal with black capri pants, teamed with a white Tee and a matching shirt. While she accessorised with heeled sandals, this would work equally well with knee-high boots when it gets colder.
Layering these two colours also inadvertently ticks the back-to-school preppy trend that has been so prevalent on the catwalk of late. But beware: the key to avoiding like you're wearing a school uniform is choosing elevate and fuss-freee styles.
Think a premium shirt, structure tee, tailored trousers, a straight dress or denim maxi skirt. And of course, as Brittany proved, you can opt for a discreet pop of colour to if you'd like.
Here are the pieces I'll be layering this month.
Shop black and white fashion
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
