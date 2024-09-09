These stylish influencers have convinced me to layer these two colours right now

I always find this transeasonal period, just before the cold really kicks in and we can embrace Autumn/Winter 2024 fashion, tricky to dress for. Summer dresses don't feel appropriate anymore, nor does a cashmere jumper.

So what does one wear in this in-between weather, to look chic and season-appropriate? As ever, Instagram is a treasure trove of inspiration, especially where my favourite influencers are involved.

The answer to this sartorial conundrum is to pair things back completely, opting for the minimal colour palette of choice: black and white.

The Row collector Neelam Gill for example recently paired a white denim skirt with an oversized black shirt, a jumper tied around the waist and some black fisherman sandals.

Meanwhile, Brittany Bathgate layered a black wool dress by COS (included in my edit below) over a structured white t-shirt, and finished off her look with Ancient Greek Sandals flip-flops. The perfect example of mixing your winter and summer wardrobe staples.

London-based athlete and influencer Marilyn also kept things minimal with black capri pants, teamed with a white Tee and a matching shirt. While she accessorised with heeled sandals, this would work equally well with knee-high boots when it gets colder.

Layering these two colours also inadvertently ticks the back-to-school preppy trend that has been so prevalent on the catwalk of late. But beware: the key to avoiding like you're wearing a school uniform is choosing elevate and fuss-freee styles.

Think a premium shirt, structure tee, tailored trousers, a straight dress or denim maxi skirt. And of course, as Brittany proved, you can opt for a discreet pop of colour to if you'd like.

Here are the pieces I'll be layering this month.

Shop black and white fashion

Asos Design, Crew Neck Cardigan in Black £26 at ASOS

Aligne, Daphne Scoop Long Waisted Blazer £175 at Aligne

Penny Martin and Arket Maxi Wool Dress £159 at ARKET