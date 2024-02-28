A day in the life of: Tamara Kalinic at Paris Fashion Week
Follow along as we speak to influencer, Tamara Kalinic on her Paris Fashion Week experience and attending the Dior AW24 show.
The day calmly started with a delectable array of pastries and a classic café au lait. Beautifully paired with my silky Dior pyjamas.
I then started getting ready and laid out my outfit for today's Dior show. I wore a runway look from the Dior SS24 collection, which I especially love since I'm leaning towards more simple yet well made pieces that will stay in my wardrobe forever.
The midi pleated skirt can be worn with heels or flats and it's such a great staple. Paired with an oversized shirt and a blazer that resembles a classic menswear piece to create a perfect balance of feminine and masculine energy.
Fashion and feminism is a story that Maria Grazia Chiuri has been telling since her first collection and I love the empowered feeling this look gave me. When it comes to simple looks my top tip is to style them with your best accessories, these Dior sandals that have pearl buttons up to the knees are incredible, and the Dior Caro bag in tweed added an extra special detail.
My fashion week must-haves always includes mints as we sit very close to each other and while waiting for the show to start its nice to catch up with my friends and colleagues.
Currently, I carry a Dior Addict Lip Maximiser in 056 and a pair of Lady Dior sunglasses. I also bring a little microphone so that I can create content for my YouTube channel and a phone to capture all the runway content. Sometimes I also bring a pocket light as show venues can be pretty dark.
This collection was inspired by Miss Dior, and I love the elegant simplicity this collection was showing. My personal favourite was the look 34 – a masculine white suit made of finest materials which exemplified Dior's savoir faire. This type of look always gives me an opportunity to feel powerful while still showing my feminine side with accessories.
I love that we are now focusing on quality and on pieces that will be seasonless. Less is more, so investing in a good trench coat, perfectly tailored blazer and a great fit denim is what I am after. I love the white noise trend for 2024 – something we could see a lot also in Dior's cruise collection.
For next season, I'm looking into high-rise trousers, three-piece suits and polo necks. It doesn't sound groundbreaking but I think that as much as I love bold statement pieces, I enjoy prioritising quality that know it will last me a lifetime. I am not really someone who loves to buy into trends that are seasonal but want to have pieces I will also be able to wear in 20 years time. That basically includes half of the Dior AW24 collection as it contained those timeless pieces like leather jackets, over-the-knee boots, fitted and an oversized blazers, high waisted trousers, vests, turtlenecks and dresses for every and any occasion.
Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London after three years at London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. With over two years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, you can now find Sofia organising shoots and scouring the internet for the latest fashion, beauty, and wellness trends. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
