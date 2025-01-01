I'm a savvy shopper and always look for next season’s trends in the sales - here are my top picks

Get your Spring/Summer 2025 looks sorted for less

Prada, Casablanca, Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025
Prada, Casablanca, Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Rebecca Jane Hill
By
published
in Buying Guides

It’s sale season! And rather than hurriedly buying everything in sight, it’s best to be strategic. After all, you don’t want to regret your purchases (we’ve all been there though).

With a bit of planning, you can get key pieces for next season right now. And that is fashion mathematics we like the odds to.

Cast your mind back to the spring/summer 2025 shows — some of our favourites were Loewe, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent. It was a jam-packed season, brimming with style inspiration.

So whatever you’re into — whether it’s sports-inspired pieces, romantic chiffon or pastel yellow — we’ve found the best sale pieces to help you nail the biggest trends from the catwalk.

Shop Spring/Summer 2025 Trends

Float Away

Loewe Spring/Summer 2025

Loewe Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Light-as-a-feather chiffon was all over the runway for spring/summer 2025, from the likes of Loewe to Chloé. Think floaty, semi-see-through fabrics and lots of ruffles.

Natura Tiered Floral-Print Silk-Organza Halterneck Midi Dress
Zimmermann Halterneck Midi Dress

Topshop Maxi Sheer Dress With Frills in Ivory
Topshop Maxi Sheer Dress With Frills in Ivory

Draped Silk Top
Christopher Esber Draped Silk Top

Preslee Patchwork Tiered Midi Skirt
Preslee Patchwork Tiered Midi Skirt

Sports-chic

Casablanca Spring/Summer 2025

Casablanca Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The worlds of sport and fashion have never been closer. From Dior’s archery inspired runway to Casablanca’s Californian surf one, the mutual obsession is set to continue for 2025. Style with heels for a high-meets-low vibe.

+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants
Adidas Wales Bonner Track Pants

All Round Asymmetric Dress
Sweaty Betty All Round Asymmetric Dress

Laurel Tricot Panelled Jersey Track Jacket
Casablanca Panelled Jersey Track Jacket

California Gym Printed Cotton-Jersey Shorts
Sporty & Rich California Gym Printed Cotton-Jersey Shorts

Heavy Metal

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2025

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic silver was huge for spring/summer 2025 — including Alexander McQueen, Paco Rabanne and Stella McCartney. Head to toe can be hard to pull off, so why not opt for a statement accessory instead? Add some silver metallics to your wardrobe now.

Cameron Leather-Trimmed Chainmail Shoulder Bag
Amina Muaddi Leather-Trimmed Chainmail Shoulder Bag

Rhinestone Heel Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Rhinestone Heel Shoes

Crystal-Embellished Metallic Crocheted Headpiece
Rabanne Crystal-Embellished Metallic Headpiece

Topshop Knitted Metallic Ladder Top in Silver
Topshop Knitted Metallic Ladder Top

Suit Up

Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2025 show was dominated by oversized tailoring. Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have already been spotted in looks straight from the runway. Channel your inner boss with these sale finds.

Relaxed Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers
Cos Relaxed Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers

Oversized Wool Blazer
Stella McCartney Oversized Wool Blazer

Wool Blend Tailored Waistcoat With Silk
M&S Wool Blend Tailored Waistcoat With Silk

Wool Jacket With Pronounced Shoulders - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Wool Jacket With Pronounced Shoulders

Butter Yellow

Prada Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Searches for ‘butter yellow’ were up 26% after the spring/summer 2025 shows in September, reported fashion search engine Tagwalk. Thanks to Prada, Tod’s and Jil Sander, it’s easy to see why. Spread some sunshine.

Pablo Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Jacquemus Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Asos Design Relaxed Off Shoulder T-Shirt in Lemon Yellow
Asos Design Relaxed Off Shoulder T-Shirt

Avenue 50 Leather Sandals
Jimmy Choo Avenue 50 Leather Sandals

Tish Poplin Midi Dress - Grape Embroidery
Damson Madder Tish Poplin Midi Dress

Rebecca Jane Hill
Rebecca Jane Hill
Freelance Fashion Editor And Stylist

Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction. 

Latest