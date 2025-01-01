I'm a savvy shopper and always look for next season’s trends in the sales - here are my top picks

It’s sale season! And rather than hurriedly buying everything in sight, it’s best to be strategic. After all, you don’t want to regret your purchases (we’ve all been there though).

With a bit of planning, you can get key pieces for next season right now. And that is fashion mathematics we like the odds to.

Cast your mind back to the spring/summer 2025 shows — some of our favourites were Loewe, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent. It was a jam-packed season, brimming with style inspiration.

So whatever you’re into — whether it’s sports-inspired pieces, romantic chiffon or pastel yellow — we’ve found the best sale pieces to help you nail the biggest trends from the catwalk.

Shop Spring/Summer 2025 Trends

Float Away

Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Light-as-a-feather chiffon was all over the runway for spring/summer 2025, from the likes of Loewe to Chloé. Think floaty, semi-see-through fabrics and lots of ruffles.

Sports-chic

Casablanca Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The worlds of sport and fashion have never been closer. From Dior’s archery inspired runway to Casablanca’s Californian surf one, the mutual obsession is set to continue for 2025. Style with heels for a high-meets-low vibe.

Heavy Metal

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic silver was huge for spring/summer 2025 — including Alexander McQueen, Paco Rabanne and Stella McCartney. Head to toe can be hard to pull off, so why not opt for a statement accessory instead? Add some silver metallics to your wardrobe now.

Suit Up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2025 show was dominated by oversized tailoring. Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have already been spotted in looks straight from the runway. Channel your inner boss with these sale finds.

Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Searches for ‘butter yellow’ were up 26% after the spring/summer 2025 shows in September, reported fashion search engine Tagwalk. Thanks to Prada, Tod’s and Jil Sander, it’s easy to see why. Spread some sunshine.