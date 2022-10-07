Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

*Adds to basket immediately*

If you’re a fan of the Princess of Wales’ style, then you’ll know that Missoma is one of her favourite fashion brands. In fact, during a visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, Kate was spotted wearing a pair of her go-to Missoma earrings.

The royal was joined by Prince William for the visit, and the couple spent the day at lots of community organisations. The Princess opted for a chic blue ensemble including a stylish silk blouse by Winser London.

Kate paired the blouse with a matching baby blue coat, navy trousers and suede navy pumps, but we couldn’t take our eyes off of her stunning Missoma jewellery.

Video you may like:

The Princess wore the ‘Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings’, which feature a pale pink Rhodochrosite stone. The royally-approved jewellery retails for just £85, and the best news is that the earrings are still available to shop!

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, £85 | Missoma

These Missoma earrings are made from 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil on Sterling Silver. Plus, they feature a beautiful irregularly shaped gemstone that is natural, making each stone completely unique. View Deal

Kate was spotted wearing the same earrings back in 2020, during a visit to Beigel Bake on Brick Lane. She was joined by her husband, Prince William, and the pair demonstrated their competitive spirit by kneading dough.

For the visit, the Princess wore a dress by one of her other favourite labels, Beulah London. It featured a red floral print and Peter Pan collar and fell just above her ankles, a length that the royal loves to wear.

Of course, the earrings complemented the outfit perfectly, and we can’t wait to see what Kate will style them with next. If you want to get the royal look, we recommend snapping up a pair before they sell out.