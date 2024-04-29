Act fast: Bella Hadid's favourite Missoma earrings are back in stock

When it comes to Missoma jewellery, we're always on high alert. From its recent London store opening to its much-loved A-list celeb clientele - boasting The Princess of Wales, Sienna Miller, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, as just some of the brand's most high-profile customers - we can't get enough.

The London-based brand champions high-quality materials and timeless designs for each of its seasonless collections that promote year-long use for each piece. Handcrafted from recycled 18ct gold vermeil and gold plating along with recycled sterling silver, it is no wonder why celebrities and street style icons alike are massive supporters of the brand.

Time and time again, Missoma's pieces have reached viral status, leaving some pieces totally sold out - from the open-stud earrings to the iconic ridge heart necklace, as seen on Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie. This time, it's all about the Hera Oversized Dome Ridge Stud Earrings and their Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings (coming in silver and gold), which sold out in 2 weeks and garnered to a 2,000 waiting list.

As you can imagine, we're very happy to break the news that both styles are back in stock.

After being spotted on Bella Hadid and Sienna Miller, both pieces witnessed a 464% increase in sales that quickly led to its sold-out cult piece status.

(Image credit: Missoma)

Both earring styles are under £150 and feature an oversized design with geometric ridges. Perfectly paired for a casual day out as Bella Hadid has with everyday sunglasses, a cotton t-shirt, and comfortable jeans for a model-off-duty look. Or, for an elevated night out, à la Sienna Miller with power dressing staples with high-waisted trousers, a cashmere knitted top, and a leather jacket. You can't go wrong.

Act fast, as these two earring styles are at the top of my (and 2,000 others) wish list. And if you're on the lookout for other iconic Missoma earrings, check out our edit below.