Act fast: Bella Hadid's favourite Missoma earrings are back in stock

When it comes to Missoma jewellery, we're always on high alert. From its recent London store opening to its much-loved A-list celeb clientele - boasting The Princess of Wales, Sienna Miller, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, as just some of the brand's most high-profile customers - we can't get enough.

The London-based brand champions high-quality materials and timeless designs for each of its seasonless collections that promote year-long use for each piece. Handcrafted from recycled 18ct gold vermeil and gold plating along with recycled sterling silver, it is no wonder why celebrities and street style icons alike are massive supporters of the brand.

Time and time again, Missoma's pieces have reached viral status, leaving some pieces totally sold out - from the open-stud earrings to the iconic ridge heart necklace, as seen on Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie. This time, it's all about the Hera Oversized Dome Ridge Stud Earrings and their Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings (coming in silver and gold), which sold out in 2 weeks and garnered to a 2,000 waiting list.

As you can imagine, we're very happy to break the news that both styles are back in stock.

Hera Oversized Dome Ridge Stud Earrings
Hera Oversized Dome Earrings

Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings
Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings

After being spotted on Bella Hadid and Sienna Miller, both pieces witnessed a 464% increase in sales that quickly led to its sold-out cult piece status.

Both earring styles are under £150 and feature an oversized design with geometric ridges. Perfectly paired for a casual day out as Bella Hadid has with everyday sunglasses, a cotton t-shirt, and comfortable jeans for a model-off-duty look. Or, for an elevated night out, à la Sienna Miller with power dressing staples with high-waisted trousers, a cashmere knitted top, and a leather jacket. You can't go wrong.

Act fast, as these two earring styles are at the top of my (and 2,000 others) wish list. And if you're on the lookout for other iconic Missoma earrings, check out our edit below.

Ridge Oversized Stud Earrings | Mixed Metal
Ridge Oversized Stud Earrings | Mixed Metal

These large mixed metal studs hold a unique design that elevates any look. Pair with mini earrings or on its own.

Claw Huggies | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil
Claw Huggies | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil

The perfect addition to your ear stack, pair these mini earrings with a larger stud or on their own. You can't go wrong.

Lucy Williams Chunky Medium Entwine Hoop Earrings | Mixed Metal
Lucy Williams Chunky Medium Entwine Earrings

A classic hoop style reimagined with a mixed metal design. Chic!

Gemstone Huggies | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil/pearl
Gemstone Huggies | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil/pearl

The dainty pearl detailing on these small hoops instantly elevate any casual outfit.

Articulated Beaded Waterfall Drop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil
Articulated Beaded Waterfall Drop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil

These studs are the perfect statement earrings. With an elongated waterfall-style design wear them alone or as a stack. These are bound to sell out asap.

Twisted Tidal Medium Hoop Earrings | Rhodium Plating on Brass
Twisted Tidal Medium Hoop Earrings | Rhodium Plating on Brass

These medium-sized earrings are a classic everyday staple. With silver rope detailing, pair it with a classic summer dress or a classic minimalist look.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

