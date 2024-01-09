Michelle Keegan's coats on Fool Me Once were the real heroes, and here's where to buy them

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once
(Image credit: Netflix)
Let's be honest, Fool Me Once is the binge-watch that saved us all from the back-to-work blues. The Netflix show follows Maya Stern (played by Michelle Keegan), an ex-solider with a dark secret, wo tries to solve the murder of her beloved husband and sister.

Twist after twist kept me on the edge of my seat throughout (I won't ruin this with any spoilers for those who haven't yet watched the show), as did Maya's outfit choices. Because murder doesn't mean you should stop making an effort with your appearance clearly.

No army fatigues here, instead a mix of tailored workwear staples such as blazers and suit trousers, as well as elevated basics such as jeans and trainers. I must particularly highlight the selection of chic coats and jackets Michelle had on rotation throughout the show.

Obviously, as the widow of the heir to a million-pound fortune, Maya had to dress the part, favouring timeless pieces from well-known designer labels. And after a bit of sleuthing of my own, I've found where you can buy them, plus some more affordable alternatives.

1. The black shearling jacket

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once

(Image credit: Netflix)

A personal favourite of mine, the black shearling jacket Maya wore throughout the show, including watching her niece play football (and to give her coach a piece of her mind). The aviator jacket is by cult label Toteme, and comes in tan as well as black.

michelle keegan fool me once coats
TOTEME Shearling and suede jacket

michelle keegan fool me once coats
Belen Faux Fur Double Breasted Coat

michelle keegan fool me once coats
Black Real Leather Aviator Jacket

2. The grey coat

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the few non-designer items worn during the show is this spectacular light grey coat by Karen Millen. It's still available in a few sizes in this colourway, though there are more sizes left in the red version. Plus the coat is in the sale, so it's a no brainer.

michelle keegan fool me once
Italian Manteco Wool Maxi Double Breasted Tailored Coat

michelle keegan fool me once
SIMPLY BE Grey Column Maxi Wool Coat

michelle keegan fool me once
Wool Belted Trench Coat

3. The quilted jacket

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once

(Image credit: Netflix)

Everyone needs a quilted bomber jacket in their wardrobe and Maya knows it. Hers is leather and by Whistles, though it sadly sold out pretty quickly after dropping in the sale. However it might be restocked after its popularity, you never know, so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, here are some similar styles.

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once
Collared Bomber

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once
Quilted jacket

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once
Albany Black Quilted Leather Jacket

4. The herringbone coat

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once

(Image credit: Netflix)

Worn during one of the many heated exchanged with her mother-in-law (played by Joanna Lumley), you'll have to dig deep for this chic herringbone coat, as it's by Dolce & Gabbana and will set you back £2,550. That said, I've found some alternatives for you.

michelle keegan fool me once
Womens Dolce & Gabbana multi Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat

michelle keegan fool me once
Carmina Herringbone Coat With Wool

michelle keegan fool me once
Textured Tailored Topcoat

5. The black coat

Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once

(Image credit: Netflix)

In a pretty pivotal scene in the show (no spoilers, promise), Maya dons a gorgeous tailored black coat, paired with a white high neck top and leather gloves, the same one she wore to her husband's funeral. It's by Holland Cooper, features delicate gold buttons and is still available in all sizes.

michelle keegan fool me once
Regency Coat (Soft Black)

michelle keegan fool me once
Chitra Upcycled Coat

michelle keegan fool me once
Wool Blend Tailored Longline Coat

