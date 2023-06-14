There's a curious phenomenon that happens in Hollywood when a celebrity takes on a major film or television role, as often we begin to see them dressing like their characters both on and off screen. A key example of this occurred last year, when Jenna Ortega took on a person style akin to that of Wednesday Addams. Dressing like the character in her breakout role, Ortega began wearing a series of all-black outfits to premieres and events, mirroring Wednesday's personal aesthetic.

Whether intentional or not, Margot Robbie has also been doing this lately. Playing into the personal style of her Barbie character, Robbie was seen in a pink gingham co-ord at Cinema Con recently and even wore a pink floor-length gown to the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Last night, however, Robbie stepped away from the Barbie aesthetic, while attending the New York premiere of Wes Anderson's film Asteroid City. For the event, she shed her recent pink palette in favour of a black strapless mini dress by Schiaparelli.

(Image credit: Getty)

The gorgeous gown debuted on the runway earlier this year as a part of Schiaparelli's headline-making couture show.—who remembers that divisive lion dress worn by Kylie Jenner?—and interestingly enough actually highlights one of this summer's biggest dress trends: the strapless silhouette.

Strapless dresses were spotted all over the Spring/Summer 2023 runways last year, solidifying the look as a key trend for the season. Coveted brands including Khaite, 16Arlington, Chanel and Dior displayed strapless looks in both corseted or casual iterations.

(Image credit: Getty)

Since then, other designers have confirmed that the silhouette is set to be everywhere. In fact, the founders of womenswear label Rhode explained to Marie Claire UK recently, "The strapless dress is going to be popular this season – it's something that we are seeing a lot of pick up on."

There you have it! There's no better time than now to invest in a strapless silhouette. Minimalist takes on the trend have popped up everywhere from high-street to contemporary brands and beyond, so keep scrolling to shop Robbie-inspired strapless dresses below.