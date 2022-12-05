Obsessing over Wednesday Addams' gothic make-up? Us too—here's the exact products used on set

Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” (opens in new tab) on Netflix — a reimagination of the 1964 and 1991 Addams Family — has quickly become many people’s new favourite show, thanks to Jenna Ortega’s already iconic performance of Wednesday Addams.

Since its release, beauty enthusiasts have been eager to tap into their inner goth to share their take on Wednesday’s macabre look on TikTok and Instagram, particularly taking interest in her perfectly stained lip colour (opens in new tab). But now, we don’t have to guess what products were used to create that spooky and perfectly stained lip because executive director of trends at MAC Cat Quinn (opens in new tab) has shared the exact products (opens in new tab)“Wednesday’s” hair and make-up designer Tara McDonald (opens in new tab) used on set.

And unsurprisingly (and luckily for all of us at home), it’s not complicated. Wednesday isn’t exactly the type of character to painstakingly apply a liquid lip. Nope, instead the look uses two products quickly blended together.

Firstly, McDonald takes MAC Lip Pencil in Nightmoth (opens in new tab) (£18) and puts a small amount in a pot (or as Quinn suggests, warms it up on the back of your hand at home) to create a smoother texture, followed by a clear balm (opens in new tab) (not gloss). These are then mixed together to create more of a tinted balm or stain and dabbed onto Ortega’s lips. The result is a blackened plum hue giving off the impression that Wednesday has this natural soft gothic look about her with minimal effort.

A post shared by Cat Quinn (@catquinn) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As for her dead-behind-the-eyes eye look, Quinn explains in another video (opens in new tab) that McDonald first goes in with MAC Eyeshadow in Carbon (opens in new tab) (£17) underneath Ortega’s eyes to give that tired look a lot of us know all too well. Next, she takes MAC Brown Script (opens in new tab)(£17) on both her lid and underneath her eyes followed by MAC Eyeshadow in Carbon (opens in new tab) (£17) and MAC Eyeshadow in Glitch In The Matrix (opens in new tab) (£17) smudged on top lash line.

To complete her makeup (opens in new tab), McDonald used an extremely sheer skin tint (opens in new tab) to let her natural freckles peek through her light skin tone (opens in new tab), followed by MAC Sculpting Powder in Sculpt (opens in new tab)(£18.50) and MAC Sculpting Powder in Shadowy (opens in new tab) (£18.50) to sculpt her cheeks without looking overly bronzed.

True to her character’s nature, Ortega pairs the look with two braids (though this time with a modern fringe) and, of course, jet-black nails.

A post shared by Cat Quinn (@catquinn) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Shop all of the products Tara McDonald used on the set of Wednesday...

(opens in new tab) MAC Lip Liner in Nightmoth £18 at MAC (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) MAC Eyeshadow in Carbon £17 at MAC (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) MAC Eyeshadow in Glitch in the Matrix £17 at MAC (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) MAC Eyeshadow in Brown Script £17 at MAC (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) MAC Sculpting Powder in Sculpt £18.50 at MAC (opens in new tab)