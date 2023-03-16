Jenna Ortega says this is what she wants to change about Wednesday in season 2

Wednesday (opens in new tab) hit Netflix late last year, and by all accounts it has been a roaring success. Not only did Jenna Ortega's dance routine (opens in new tab) dominate TikTok for weeks, but the show catapulted the 20 year-old actor into the limelight and she has become something of a red carpet icon during award season. Remember her incredible Golden Globes beauty look (opens in new tab)? Dreamy.

So as fans eagerly await details of Wednesday season 2, Jenna has opened up about the direction she would like to see the show going in - and she has some ideas about what she would change going forward.

Discussing the future of the show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, she said: "We just started getting a writers' room together and talking about it.

"I think we want to up the horror aspects a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime."

During the first season, viewers watched as Wednesday found herself involved in a bit of a love triangle while simultaneously dealing with a murder mystery. But Jenna's hopes for her character to step away from the romance and focus on the darker themes is something she has previously spoken about.

In an interview with E! News hosts Justin Sylvester and Zuri Hall in January, Jenna said: "I think, me personally, I would love to see the series get a little bit darker - embrace the horror aspect a little bit more."

Although there are no concrete details of the Wednesday season 2 release date just yet, Netflix confirmed that the show would return for another instalment last month.

Co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough said: "We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore. We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Excited? Same.