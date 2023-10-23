All the most stylish celebs can’t stop wearing this colour top-to-toe

We told you weeks ago that if there was one colour to be seen in this coming season it had to be red. Now it seems all the celebs have stood up and taken notice as we’ve spotted them stepping out in the statement hue on every occasion possible.

And these guys aren’t content with just adding a smattering of red to their wardrobe, they’re going big and bold with the colour of the season and rocking it from top-to-toe in a monochromatic tonal look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, street style pro Em Rata opted for a red knit dress from Loewe while out and about in New York. The style features a v-neckline and soft slouchy fit which draped off Emily’s shoulder to reveal a matching red bra strap underneath. While matching underwear isn’t always necessary, we have to applaud her commitment to the tonal trend, even if it’s just a peekaboo strap that’s on show.

A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) A photo posted by on

In contrast to Em's more relaxed take on the trend, presenter and entrepreneur Rochelle Humes also opted for top-to-toe red this week. Her red floral mini dress from Miscreants co-ordinated perfectly with her red tights and court heels for an event in London last week, combining to create a look that just demands attention.

A post shared by Y A S M I N (@yasmindevonport_) A photo posted by on

And it’s not just the celebs who are going top-to-toe rosy, influencer Yasmin Devonport was also spotted rocking red while out last week in a similar bandeau mini dress and tights combo. If this twinning moment between her and Rochelle isn’t proof enough that this is the style to be seen in right now, we’re not sure what is. Her mini from Maison Atelier featured a sweetheart neckline and puff skirt which she paired with statement red tights from Valentino and matching Dolce & Gabbana heels.

So say goodbye to basic black and pack away your nudes, taupes and tans and instead get ready to embrace all things red. Want to know the best pieces to add to your wardrobe ASAP? Here’s our edit of the best red pieces online right now.