Laura Harrier's collection for Reformation is super personal (and chic)
"I drew a lot of inspiration from vintage pieces in my own closet"
I have a confession to make: I have a girl crush on Laura Harrier. The actress and model always looks put together whether on the red carpet (I can't get that Met Gala gown out of my head) or off it (her tank top/jeans/flat sandals combo is a lesson in mastering timeless dressing).
And of course, you don't need me to tell you that Reformation is the perfect label for effortless summer style (in fact, I wrote a whole thing about their linen collection), but this collab takes summer dressing to new heights. So naturally, when it was announced that the two were collaborating, it piqued my interest.
The newly launched collection was a true collaboration between the two, with Laura telling me she was excited to design a collection based around her love of vintage and sustainable fashion (the pieces are made using dead stock fabrics).
The 18-style collaboration leans into her signature 90s style, featuring skin-showing separates, effortless dresses and strappy shoes. Here, she tells me a little more about the collection, which you can shop below.
How would you describe your personal style?
90s, understated, (hopefully?) chic.
What inspired you to design this collection?
I’ve always loved clothes and fashion so much, so when Reformation approached me about creating my own pieces I was really excited. I drew a lot of inspiration from vintage pieces in my own closet, as well as runway shows from the 90s and style icons of that time.
Is sustainable fashion close to your heart?
Absolutely! Part of my love of collecting vintage is due to its sustainability. Reformation has always been a leader in sustainable fashion, so working with them was a dream.
What is your favourite piece in the collection (can pick more than one!)?
I love the Charchi mini skirt. I could never find the perfect mini so I had to create my own. The Maddie top, I’ve been living in all summer. Together they are the perfect going out look
What is the one fashion item you can’t live without?
A white button-down shirt.
Do you live by any style rules
No, I think wear whatever makes you feel good!
Shop Reformation x Laura Harrier
