Sarah Jessica Parker Has Weighed In on Big and Carrie's 'Toxic' Relationship

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about her cult character Carrie Bradshaw's relationship with the fictional Mr. Big. The latter was one of Carrie's two great loves on Sex and the City and he reprised his role during the first episode of And Just Like That — before being almost immediately killed off. Therefore, Carrie started the SATC revival as a grieving widow after their 11 year marriage.

"Big dying was really, really hard to do both professionally and personally," Sarah Jessica said in a new interview with E! News ahead of the show's season 3 premiere. "That's not just a thread. It's one of the main arteries that you would struggle to do without. It was really sad to say goodbye to that." She continued: "It's not like I needed it for my own health or wellbeing, but that was a hugely wonderful story to tell for a lot of years."

Asked about the "objections" that many fans have had to Carrie and Big's relationship — which has often been called "toxic" over the years — SJP said: "All of it was a mess, and all of it was wonderful. It was romantic, and it was a disaster. It was destructive, and it was healthy."

Chris Noth, the actor who played Big, was accused of sexual assault by several women in 2021, but has denied all the allegations, as reported by The Guardian. Following the accusations, Sarah Jessica Parker and her And Just Like That costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon issued the following statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Cynthia, who plays Miranda, has also called out the original series for some of the things it got wrong. Speaking to Grazia recently, the actress and activist said: "It was always very difficult being on a show that was so white. I always hated that. When we would raise it, we were told: this is Candace Bushnell’s world and it’s a very white world. I’m like, OK…" She added: "Some of the trans stuff, some of the gay stuff, was a little cringy to look at."

And Just Like That season 3 will air starting 30th May 2025.

