All the winners from the British Fashion Awards and why they matter

With a whirlwind of dramatic red carpet looks and world-renowned celebrity guests (ahem, Rihanna and A$AP) it's important to not overlook the winners of the British Fashion Awards.

The event acts as a key fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and celebrates the role of fashion at the intersection of culture and entertainment, spotlighting creative talent and telling the stories of the year in fashion.

Each category is whittled down to a shortlist by a select jury of press and buyers, before being voted on by a committee of industry leaders to make the final decision. Let’s take a look at who managed to come out on top for 2024.

Designer Of The Year: Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

(Image credit: British Fashion Council)

Undeniably the biggest prize of the night, Anderson also took home this award last year, proving he is at the top of his game across both his eponymous label and Spanish-heritage house Loewe. Anderson was presented his award by actor and Loewe global house ambassador Jamie Dornan, and he opened his acceptance speech by saying: “It’s good to see Irish people are back in vogue”.

Loewe was named the hottest brand in the world on Lyst’s Q2 index, driven by Anderson designing costumes for the Zendaya-fronted summer blockbuster ‘Challengers’, supporting the Met Gala (Anderson also took on the role of honorary co-chair) and The Costume Institute's 2024 exhibition ‘Sleeping Beauties’, as well as hosting the annual Loewe Foundation Craft Prize at Palais de Tokyo in Paris.

Loewe also continued its partnership with Swiss running brand On, which drove a 308% increase in searches following the release of the On x Loewe Cloudtilt 2.0 trainers. “I love fashion,” Anderson said in his speech at the awards. “It makes me get out of bed every morning”. He’s showing no signs of slowing down either — turning his hand to costume design once again, ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig is released next Friday.

Model Of The Year: Alex Consani

“I am the first trans person to win this award,” said American model and social media star Alex Consani in her acceptance speech. She made history on Monday night (we predicted she would ) wearing a custom Union Jack dress designed by Dilara Fındıkoğlu, who was nominated for the New Establishment Womenswear award. Consani’s quick-quips and outspoken sense of humour have seen her rack up 4 million followers on TikTok, and while she’s not one to take herself too seriously (she dressed up as a ‘sexy Gru’ from Despicable Me for Heidi Klum’s Halloween party this year) the industry certainly does.

This year alone, she walked in the revived Victoria’s Secret show, fronted Jacquemus’ Christmas campaign and featured in Charli XCX’s ‘360’ music video, as well as being a staple on the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks. In her speech, Consani thanked her parents for allowing her to join the industry at just 12-years-old, and thanked other trailblazing transwomen (such as ‘Pose’ star Dominique Jackson) without whom “she couldn’t accept this award”.

British Womenswear Designer: Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

Not to keep tooting our own horn, but we called this one . Simone Rocha first won this award eight years ago, so it was high time for her to take home the prize once again. Presented by actresses Kelly Rutherford and Nicola Coughlan, Rocha thanked her London team as well as designer Jean Paul Gaultier “for inviting me into your house and atelier”. She presented a guest couture collection for the French designer in January this year.

Rocha was dressed head-to-toe in her own creations, including a bejewelled pair of heeled Crocs from her latest collaboration with the footwear brand. The Irish designer also released a coffee table book in October, a retrospective of her work since her first collection in 2010, with contributions from Cindy Sherman, Petra Collins, Tim Blanks and Ed Templeton.

British Menswear Designer Award: Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

While Bonner wasn’t there to receive her award in person, her designs were. Musician Tems wore a custom Wales Bonner fringed dress embellished with gold flowers to accept the award on the designer’s behalf, and photographer Tyler Mitchell wore a sharp black suit from the brand, also accessorised with its jewellery.

Wales Bonner is perhaps best known for her ongoing partnership with Adidas, designing several highly sought after versions of the Samba trainer. But she is no one trick pony — her clothes have been worn by everyone from the likes of Zendaya, Solange and Letitia Wright, proving that while she may have started off as a menswear designer, the Wales Bonner universe has expanded well beyond that.

Outstanding Achievement Award: Tom Ford

(Image credit: British Fashion Council)

Where to begin with Tom Ford? You know you’ve made it when Dame Anna Wintour herself presents your award, waxing lyrical about your career and mining celebrity cohorts such as Julianne Moore and Hugh Jackman for anecdotes. “He has always had an extraordinary eye for genius, and a skill for letting it grow,” Wintour told the audience on Monday night. Ford rose to fame throughout his 15-year tenure at Gucci, where he transformed the then dusty leather goods house into a global fashion brand. After leaving in 2004, he started his own eponymous label in 2006, which became synonymous with sexy elegance.

Following the death of Ford’s long-term partner in 2021, journalist Richard Buckley, he sold his company to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion and subsequently stepped down as creative director. Peter Hawkings filled his shoes, but only briefly — he stepped down after less than a year at the helm.

This September it was announced that Haider Ackermann would be his replacement, with Ford himself commenting: “We share many of the same historical references, and I could not be more excited to see what he does with the brand. I suspect that I will be the first on my feet to applaud after his show in March.”

Cultural Innovator Award: A$AP Rocky

(Image credit: British Fashion Council)

The last time A$AP Rocky and Rihanna showed up at the British Fashion Awards, it was in 2019 for Rihanna to accept the Urban Luxe award for her LVMH-backed Fenty label. Five years later, it was A$AP’s turn to be a winner. Presented by Michèle Lamy, the multi-hypenate took to the stage to tell crowds that after seeing his “lady” win her award, he was inspired to believe “that I could do this too”.

After joking that his Cultural Innovator award would look “real nice on the shelf”, A$AP reflected on his relationship with Lamy, whom he met in 2011. She began mentoring him, and took him to London’s Frieze art fair. “That not only gave me the courage to do whatever the fuck I wanted to do, but I excelled because I had nothing to hold me back,” he recounted to the audience. He ended his speech by saying: “To all the young designers who were nominated today and who may or may not have won tonight, I just hope that this is a token of encouragement to show you that you can do this shit too”.

The Pandora Leader of Change Award: Issa Rae

After celebrating her win at Session Arts Club the night before the official awards ceremony, Issa Rae took to the stage in London to accept the Pandora Leader of Change Award, presented by actress and Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji, who wrote on Instagram: “You know we brought the love, the laughs, and the LA to London Town!”

Rae told the audience to give it up for Orji, as Monday marked her birthday (making her the ultimate bestie) before re-counting her many career highlights that earned her the Leader of Change title.

Trailblazer Award: Remo Ruffini

(Image credit: British Fashion Council)

CEO of Moncler Remo Ruffini had the best seat in the house — sandwiched between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the Moncler table. Both stars were also present at Moncler Genius’s Shanghai extravaganza, hosted on the last day of Shanghai Fashion Week this October. The Italian businessman was presented with the Trailblazer Award by tennis superstar Maria Sharapova, and his acceptance speech was centred around creativity and “the art of dreaming together”.

Special Recognition Award: Nan Goldin and Gucci

Legendary image-maker Nan Goldin was honoured by the British Fashion Council for her recent Gucci campaign, entitled ‘We Will Always Have London’. A love letter to the city, the video stars Blondie singer Debbie Harry (who gave a surprise performance at the awards) and fellow US musician Kelsey Lu, who joined the photographer on stage for her acceptance speech. Goldin, who released a documentary about living through the HIV/AIDs crisis in 2022, ended her address with a powerful call to arms. “Free Palestine,” she told crowds, before exiting the stage.

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Tyler Mitchell

Presented by Anok Yai and Mona Tougaard, one of the earliest awards of the night went to American photographer Tyler Mitchell. At just 29 years old, Mitchell has shot Kamala Harris and Beyonce for Vogue, as well as covers for i-D, Interview, Vanity Fair and more. His work has been exhibited across the globe, and the future couldn’t feel brighter for this rising star.

British Accessories Designer: Stephen Jones

(Image credit: British Fashion Council)

Stephen Jones is a fashion legend — if there are hats in any designer’s runway show, you can guarantee Jones will have made them. Kickstarting his career in 1980, inspired by London’s raucous night life, Jones has made creations for everyone from Galliano to McQueen. A retrospective of his work is the feature of an exhibition at Paris’s Palais Galliera, which is on display until March next year.

BFC Foundation Designer Award: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena

Last year the design duo took home the award for New Establishment Womenswear, and it seems their industry ascend continues to rise. This category “recognises a BFC Foundation initiative designer who has had a major impact on global fashion over the past year” and we couldn’t think of anyone more deserving — from their recent viral sample sale to their annual London Fashion Week show in September, Chopova Lowena are a fantastic example of a brand doing things their own way and reaping the rewards.

Writing on Instagram, the pair said: “We could never be where we are today without the support of the BFC and we are so proud to be part of London’s incredible fashion community. This prize is such an amazing acknowledgment and a reminder to appreciate how Chopova Lowena has grown beyond what we could have ever imagined.”

New Establishment Womenswear Award: Marco Capaldo for 16Arlington

This category was jam-packed with talent — from Jawara Alleyne who designed a custom sweeping gown for model Alva Claire to wear on the red carpet, to Dilara Fındıkoğlu who did the same for it-girl Julia Fox, the competition was always going to be stiff. However, Marco Calpado came out victorious, for his sophisticated, much-loved partywear label 16Arlington.

He dedicated the award to his late partner, Kikka Cavenati, who died in 2021 a few years after they started the brand together. In a touching tribute, he said: “She should be up here accepting this award, but life had different plans. This one’s for you Kiks.”

New Establishment Menswear Award: Priya Ahluwalia for Ahluwalia

(Image credit: British Fashion Council)

It’s been a fantastic year for Priya Ahulwalia — wearing a red dress from her beautiful spring/summer 2025 collection entitled ‘Homecoming’, she took to the stage in London to accept her award. Writing on Instagram, the founder said: “Winning this award is such an honour. To be named the New Establishment Menswear Designer means so much to me. Ahluwalia began with menswear and has expanded to so many categories and canvases so to win this award is truly special.”

Special Recognition Award: Dame Margaret Barbour

There could be nobody else to present Dame Margaret Barbour with her Special Recognition Award than Alexa Chung. Perhaps the ultimate poster-girl for the Barbour jacket, the presenter released her latest collaboration with the brand in September, and ran through the Dame’s many accolades, which all started with her taking over the company after her husband’s sudden death in 1968. At 84 years-old, Dame Margaret still serves as chairman — long may she reign.

Special Recognition Award: Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou

After working at various titles including Vogue. The Independent Magazine, The Sunday Times Style, Vogue China, Japanese Vogue, Russian Vogue and Harpers Bazaar UK, Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou launched 10 Magazine in 2000, followed by 10 Men in 2003. Her award for outstanding contribution to the fashion industry was presented by AJ Odudu, Edward Enninful and Jourdan Dunn — quite the trio.