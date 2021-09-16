Kim Kardashian West: ‘Being inclusive is in our DNA, it’s part of why we started SKIMS’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian West needs no introduction. In the 14 years since she first graced our screens in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she has built her KKW beauty empire, filmed her show, wrapped her show, become a billionaire, studied law, campaigned for the rights of death row inmates, travelled the world to attend events such as Paris Fashion Week, raised four children and launched her wildly successful shapewear brand SKIMS.

Safe to say, she’s been busy. But luckily for me, not too busy to chat about her future plans for SKIMS, and how she honestly achieves the perfect work/life balance…

How did SKIMS start?

I’ve always been passionate about underwear and shapewear and have a huge collection from over the years! When it came to shapewear, I could never find exactly what I was looking for and I would cut up pieces and sew them together to create the style and compression I needed.

Even dyeing them with tea bags to get the right shade to compliment my skin tone. SKIMS was created as a solution to this huge gap in the market for shapewear that delivered results while being for today’s woman. Our pieces enhance your curves – never flatten them – and are comfortable enough to wear all day.

How has the brand evolved since the launch?

We’ve really listened to our customers as we have evolved and let them guide us, so that we are offering them solutions they actually want and need. As result our product assortment has grown and we’ve been able to lean into how people are dressing, what their needs are.

You studied for a law degree while building a business empire, raising children and filming the show. How do you manage the perfect work/life balance?

I’m so fortunate to have an amazing support system around me – my family and friends keep me balanced and we help each other out all the time.

If you had to pick your three favourite SKIMS pieces what would they be?

This is such a hard question! Honestly, every time we drop a new collection I get obsessed with it. The pieces that have been my go-tos though are some of our simplest styles that we launched with. I wear our Fits Everybody Thong every single day – it is the only underwear I have now, it’s so comfortable and stretchy and light enough that you can wear anything over it.

For bras, I love our Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette – it’s lined with this amazing power mesh so you get great support and is so comfy I can sleep in it. I also love our Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit – it’s the perfect all in one sculpting, shaping and smoothing shapewear piece with different levels of support woven throughout.

Do you test out every SKIMS piece before it goes into production?

Yes! I try everything we make and pieces don’t go into production until we’ve addressed every single detail. I always want to make sure things are comfortable, fit well and actually work – so we really take the time and care to make sure that everything is perfect before it goes to our customers.

How important was it for you to be so size inclusive in both the designs and the campaign shots?

Being inclusive is in our DNA. It’s part of why we started the brand, I wanted to create solutions for all women, regardless of shape, size or age – I’m so proud that SKIMS has led the charge for other brands now taking similar approaches.

What’s next for SKIMS?

We have some really exciting launches happening at the end of the year – we’ll be ending 2021 with a bang!