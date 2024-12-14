Keira Knightley’s back proving why she’ll always be our style crush and I’ll be copying every look

Whether you’ve already powered through Netflix’s Black Doves or you’ve got it on your watch list to binge over Christmas, you’ll undoubtedly have noticed that Keira Knightley is officially back. Starting as Helen Webb, a spy leading a dangerous double life, she’s been proving she’s no longer the love interest and instead that she’s the leading lady we’ve been missing. As a die-hard Keira fan, I couldn’t be happier about this and I’m sure you can guess which binge watching camp I fall into.

But, it’s not just on screen that Keira’s been pulling out all the stops. This week, busy on the press tour for the highly applauded series, she’s also been turning out some seriously incredible looks meaning, if like me, you’ve polished off all six episodes already you can still get your Kiera fix by taking a look at her wardrobe.

And, in true Keira fashion, she’s shunned the current precedent for method dressing and instead opted for some seriously chic looks that are perfect for recreating in your own winter wardrobe. From oversized suiting to vintage inspired embroidery, she’s stayed true to her style roots and stepped out in outfits that feel refreshingly wearable yet still elegant and interesting.

If you want to see them for yourself, I’ve pulled together 5 of my favourite looks (although believe me there are many more) as well as details on how you can recreate them in your own wardrobe. Keep scrolling for the edits.

1. Navy tailoring

Sometimes it's wise to stick to classic outfit formulas, after all, there's a reason they're classic. Here Keira's navy suit, shirt and brogues combo proves this point feeling smart and sophisticated in equal measure.

2. Oversized shapes

Here Keira's stylist cleverly plays with different styles to create a look that feels elevated. Her oversized blazer and chunky knit contrast against the ladylike sheer skirt and heels to bring balance to the look.

3. Monochrome moment

Proof that a monochrome outfit can still feel fresh, here Keira pairs a vintage-inspired embroidered jacket with one of this years biggest trends, horseshoe trousers.

4. A little glitter

If you're looking for a way to introduce a little festive sparkle into your look without embracing full on sequins, why not try a glitter flecked winter coat like Keira for a subtly seasonal look.

5. Chloe girl

Lastly, it seems like Keira's just as obsessed as we are with being a Chloe girl. Her velvet co-ord and knee high boots are a lesson in how to style shorts and boots in winter to look chic without being left shivering.