Keira Knightley’s back proving why she’ll always be our style crush and I’ll be copying every look

Her Black Doves tour style has been exceptional

Keira Knightley Black Doves outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Features

Whether you’ve already powered through Netflix’s Black Doves or you’ve got it on your watch list to binge over Christmas, you’ll undoubtedly have noticed that Keira Knightley is officially back. Starting as Helen Webb, a spy leading a dangerous double life, she’s been proving she’s no longer the love interest and instead that she’s the leading lady we’ve been missing. As a die-hard Keira fan, I couldn’t be happier about this and I’m sure you can guess which binge watching camp I fall into.

But, it’s not just on screen that Keira’s been pulling out all the stops. This week, busy on the press tour for the highly applauded series, she’s also been turning out some seriously incredible looks meaning, if like me, you’ve polished off all six episodes already you can still get your Kiera fix by taking a look at her wardrobe.

And, in true Keira fashion, she’s shunned the current precedent for method dressing and instead opted for some seriously chic looks that are perfect for recreating in your own winter wardrobe. From oversized suiting to vintage inspired embroidery, she’s stayed true to her style roots and stepped out in outfits that feel refreshingly wearable yet still elegant and interesting.

If you want to see them for yourself, I’ve pulled together 5 of my favourite looks (although believe me there are many more) as well as details on how you can recreate them in your own wardrobe. Keep scrolling for the edits.

1. Navy tailoring

Keira Knightley in Navy Trouser Suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes it's wise to stick to classic outfit formulas, after all, there's a reason they're classic. Here Keira's navy suit, shirt and brogues combo proves this point feeling smart and sophisticated in equal measure.

Massimo Dutti 100% Cool Wool Suit Blazer
Massimo Dutti 100% Cool Wool Suit Blazer

WNU The Boyfriend
WNU The Boyfriend White Shirt

Massimo Dutti Cold Wool Trousers with Darts
Massimo Dutti Cold Wool Trousers with Darts

Thomas Sabo Silver earrings in waterfall design with white zirconi
Thomas Sabo Silver earrings in waterfall design with white zirconi

Tory Burch Fleming mini leather hobo bag
Tory Burch Fleming mini leather hobo bag

Bobbies Becky Black Brogues
Bobbies Becky Black Brogues

2. Oversized shapes

Keira Knightley in oversized blazer and sheer skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here Keira's stylist cleverly plays with different styles to create a look that feels elevated. Her oversized blazer and chunky knit contrast against the ladylike sheer skirt and heels to bring balance to the look.

Carven Oversized double-breasted wool-twill blazer
Carven Oversized double-breasted wool-twill blazer

Reiss Alicia Funnel-neck Cashmere-Blend Jumper
Reiss Alicia Funnel-neck Cashmere-Blend Jumper

Theory Clean Fit Pencil crepe skirt
Theory Clean Fit Pencil crepe skirt

Saint Laurent Mica cat-eye frame acetate sunglasses
Saint Laurent Mica cat-eye frame acetate sunglasses

Dune Primrose Small Drawstring Woven Leather Bag
Dune Primrose Small Drawstring Woven Leather Bag

Hobbs Natasha Court Shoes
Hobbs Natasha Court Shoes

3. Monochrome moment

Keira Knightley in embroidered jacket and trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that a monochrome outfit can still feel fresh, here Keira pairs a vintage-inspired embroidered jacket with one of this years biggest trends, horseshoe trousers.

NA-KD Padded Embroidery Detail Jacket
NA-KD Padded Embroidery Detail Jacket

M&S Pure Cotton Collared Relaxed Shirt
M&S Pure Cotton Collared Relaxed Shirt

A.W.A.K.E MODE Wide-leg crepe trousers
A.W.A.K.E MODE Wide-leg crepe trousers

Carat London Danu Pear Shaped Stud Earrings
Carat London Danu Pear Shaped Stud Earrings

Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Push-Lock Clutch
Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Push-Lock Clutch

Church's Shannon WR leather loafers
Church's Shannon WR leather loafers

4. A little glitter

Keira Knightley in glitter black coat and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for a way to introduce a little festive sparkle into your look without embracing full on sequins, why not try a glitter flecked winter coat like Keira for a subtly seasonal look.

Karen Millen Metallic Texture Check Darted Waist Midaxi Tailored Coat
Karen Millen Metallic Texture Check Darted Waist Midaxi Tailored Coat

Ghost Margot Satin Top
Ghost Margot Satin Top

H&M Pleated Skirt
H&M Pleated Skirt

COS Classic Leather Belt
COS Classic Leather Belt

Radley The Goswell Weave Bag
Radley The Goswell Weave Bag

Next Black Forever Comfort® Leather Mid Court Shoes
Next Black Forever Comfort® Leather Mid Court Shoes

5. Chloe girl

Keira Knightley in Chloe velvet jacket short and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lastly, it seems like Keira's just as obsessed as we are with being a Chloe girl. Her velvet co-ord and knee high boots are a lesson in how to style shorts and boots in winter to look chic without being left shivering.

Chloe Spencer scalloped cotton velvet jacket
Chloe Spencer scalloped cotton velvet jacket

Sezane Chlo Shirt
Sezane Chlo Shirt

Chloe Velvet Bermuda shorts
Chloe Velvet Bermuda shorts

Jools by Jenny Brown Cubic Zironia Climber Stud Earrings
Jools by Jenny Brown Cubic Zironia Climber Stud Earrings

Polene Numero Neuf
Polene Numero Neuf

Chloe Georgia 90 glossed leather knee-high boots
Chloe Georgia 90 glossed leather knee-high boots

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest