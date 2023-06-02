This is Katie Holmes' trick to elevating the simple jeans and a white t-shirt outfit formula
Simple, yet effective.
There is nothing more classic than the jeans and a white t-shirt outfit combination. From Jane Birkin in the 1960s to the style icons of today, this simple capsule wardrobe outfit formula has stood the test of time and retained its effortless appeal for generations.
Whether we are talking about fashion enthusiasts, editors, influencers or celebrities, the look is undeniably a key part of many of our regular rotations.
Case in point, Katie Holmes was just spotted out in New York wearing the tried-and-tested look. For a sunny springtime stroll, Holmes opted for a white, cap sleeve tee and wide-leg indigo jeans with patch pockets on the front.
Of course, while the outfit is eternally stylish, some may argue that the understated look can come across as a little too minimalist. Though it seems like Holmes has the solution to that problem, too. And it's all about the accessories.
Adding a pair of oversized sunglasses and a bright orange bag (both of which came courtesy of Prada) Katie Holmes seamlessly managed to take a relatively run-of-the-mill look and elevate it to statement status.
Indeed, with the addition of a few fun accessories, Holmes has easily created an outfit worth a second look.
When it comes to footwear, Holmes proved her fashion prowess in that department too, opting to finish her look with a pair of Adidas Samba sneakers. The Adidas Sambas are undoubtedly the shoe of the moment, spotted on everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner. Having sold out time and time again, they are certainly one of the most in-demand items right now.
If you'd like to take a leaf out of Holmes' book and elevate your jeans and white t-shirt outfits, below we have shopped out similar styles, as well as the fun accessories you will need to elevate the look.
Keep scrolling to shop some Katie Holmes-inspired pieces below.
Shop Katie Holmes inspired items:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
