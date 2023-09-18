Sheer styles reign supreme among the LFW street style set

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Temperatures may be dropping but that didn’t stop those in attendance at London Fashion Week from daring to show some skin as they took to the FROW for all the major designers SS24 collections.

From tulle fabrics to barely-there lace and peek-a-boo metallic styles, less was most definitely more, with many opting for sheer midi and maxi dresses to channel the spring summer stylings on the catwalks. And, while the sun may have only made a sporadic appearance, most didn’t let it stop them, choosing to pair their dresses with tights and autumn approved boots to add an extra element to their looks.

Underneath, minimalist underwear added an air of sophistication with nude and black shades creating contrast against bold dresses. If you’re wondering how best to wear a sheer dress, this is a great lesson in how to layer them successfully, as high waisted briefs and simple t-shirt bras will ensure the perfect amount of coverage without compromising on the overall look and feel of the outfit.

If you want to add some sheer delight to your autumn winter wardrobe, or just want to get ready for when the weather warms up again, we’ve rounded up the best sheer pieces to shop right now. Whether you opt for a party-ready metallic dress, ideal for when Christimas invites start arriving in the not too distant future, or a sheer shirt, perfect for pairing with straight leg jeans for a chic take on jeans and nice top, there are some incredible pieces available right now. Simply keep scrolling to shop the edit…