Kate Middleton leads the best dressed celebrities at Wimbledon this week

Wimbledon is all we can think about for the first two weeks of July. The oldest tennis tournament in the world attracts celebrities and royals alike, and the best-dressed stars help inspire our summer wardrobe for the rest of the summer.

While we never know what the English weather will bring, one thing is for sure, the best celebrity Wimbledon looks will be serving just as hard as Djokovic himself. Case in point, Kate Middleton's retro power blazer look, inspired by her late mother-in-law.

The Princess isn't the only one to nail what to wear to Wimbledon; we've had our eye on the best-dressed celebrities all week. With Tenniscore being one of the season's most significant looks, we are also keeping an eye on the player's looks on and off the pitch (with a Pimms in hand, of course). Keep scrolling to see all the best Wimbledon looks so far.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales 4