Princess Kate has had a chic new haircut for autumn—now I want to copy her
She's gone for one of autumn's biggest trends
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
I'm not going to beat around the bush—Princess Kate has one of the best heads of hair I've ever laid eyes upon. As a beauty editor, I spend a lot of time looking at hair, and Kate's lengths are, without question, my favourite to look at. Her now iconic thick, voluminous, blown-out hairstyle has become one of the most defining hair trends of recent years.
So, when Kate stepped out on a royal engagement yesterday with a new haircut, you better believe I took notes. Yes, the Princess of Wales, my hair icon, has curtain bangs. Fringes are back, and she knows it.
While fashion lovers have spent the last few hours admiring her McQueen trouser suit, I've been staring longingly at her new '70s-esque hairstyle. It's everything I want my hair to be. Her trademark loose, bouncy waves are now subtly framed with sweeping curtain bangs. Think Farah Fawcett, but Farah Fawcett as a princess in 2023. The look is polished, it's full of volume, it's expensive looking, and above all, it looks effortless.
It appears that Kate has also had a colour touch up for the upcoming season—opting for warm, honeyed balayage.
And truthfully, despite the fact I've opted for the same, super-long, relatively shapeless balayaged hairstyle for well over a decade, even I'm feeling tempted to try out curtain bangs for autumn. They're low fuss, don't require constant upkeep (unlike autumn 2023's other major fringe trend, wispy bangs) and they add an element of pulled-together chicness that I crave from my day-to-day hair look. Thank you Kate, once again, for the inspo.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shannon Lawlor is the Acting Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With over eight years of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist, Refinery29 and Fabulous, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has a particular love for fool-proof make-up products and skincare tips that save on both time and energy.
-
Emma Watson’s comments about ‘horrifying’ Harry Potter kiss scene have resurfaced
"It felt wrong on every level."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
As an editor, I review countless beauty advent calendars—these 7 sit way above the rest for 2023
Our beauty editor separates the wheat from the chaff
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Amy Bourbeau: "I wish we could change the system so that women don't have to work so hard to get to the same place as men"
One of the first B Corp consultants breaks down how she launched her own business, the importance of positive change and her secrets to success.
By Dionne Brighton