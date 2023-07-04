Kate Middleton's retro Wimbledon outfit takes inspiration from Princess Diana and it's our favourite look yet

Wimbledon is one of our favourite times of the year, not just because of the Pimm's or strawberries and cream, but because of all the polished looks. Celebrities, royals and the players go all out for the occasion; but it's always Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfit that we eagerly await.

The Princess never disappoints, and this year was no different. Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfit sells out almost immediately, and last year we regretted not adding her high street hat to basket for the rest of the summer. For Kate Middleton's first Wimbledon appearance today, the Princess went all white, with one unmissable touch: a mint green Balmain blazer. Giving us serious 80's power dressing vibes that we need for our next office wardrobe update, we knew Catherine's Wimbledon appearance would give us all the inspiration we need this summer.

Princess Kate actually got in trouble for breaking Wimbledon rules last week, but was a ray of sunshine in the rain today in SW19. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the Princess attends the tournament each year, and is usually seen in the royal box. Today's Balmain blazer looks so similar to her late mother-in-law's 80's look that we had to do a double take, and now we are even more in love.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Neil Mockford / Contributor)

Today, Kate Middleton's outfit kept the typical Wimbledon all-white look with a powerful addition. The mint green Balmain blazer really stole the show. Showing us how to do power dressing right, we can't decide if we love the pleated midi skirt or the blazer more.

The perfect 80's look, the oversized lapels and bold buttons throw us back to the good times and remind us of Princess Diana's Trooping The Colour look back in June of 1988.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim Graham / Contributor )

How cute is this photo? We can't get over how similar the two are and love Prince Harry's matching green and white look. It's not the first time Kate Middleton has taken inspiration from her late mother in law, she has previously been seen wearing jewellery passed down to her and Princess Diana was reportedly Kate Middleton’s childhood style icon.



We love how the Princess totally skipped the 90's fashion trend and went straight to the 80's and now we want to, too. Shop Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfit below and all our favourite Kate Middleton inspired green blazers. While you're here, don't miss our guide on what to wear to Wimbledon this summer.

The Princess' Balmain blazer is sold out online, but we found the best double breasted blazers that look similar enough, (and half the price).

Shop Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfit below: