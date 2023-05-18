The Princess of Wales was just spotted wearing £11 earrings while out in London

The Princess of Wales has been a very busy woman in recent weeks. Not only did she make multiple appearances for the King's Coronation (opens in new tab), but just yesterday she visited Bath (opens in new tab) to make a visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.

Today, the royal was out and about again, this time visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London. For the occasion, Princess Kate opted for a very spring-ready look, comprised of a bright green midi dress, slingback heels and a pair of statement earrings.

Interestingly, Middleton's earrings came courtesy of UK high-street accessories brand Accessorize, and retail for just £11.

(Image credit: Getty)

Proving she is, in fact, an expert at high-low dressing, for the event Princess Kate paired her affordable earrings alongside a dress by responsible womenswear luxury brand, Suzannah London (opens in new tab).

The midi dress featured a button-down front with a pleat detail bodice, and cap sleeves. Evidently, Middleton is quite the fan of Suzannah London (and this dress style in particular) as the royal wore the exact same dress in a white iteration last year.

On that occasion, Middleton paired the dress with a pair of two-tone pumps by Alessandra Rich, which she wore again today.



(Image credit: Getty)

If you're interested in emulating the royal's style, there are plenty of pretty green summer dresses (opens in new tab) around this season, which you can easily style alongside your favourite pair of sandals (opens in new tab).

While Kate's £11 earrings are a new style for the royal, they are sadly from a previous season which means that are actually sold out. Luckily, Accessorize has several other chic options listed on their website which are just as affordable and importantly, just as stylish.

I've taken it upon myself to scroll through the brand's 400+ earring options to bring you the best pairs I could find, many of which I believe would be fit for a Princess. Middleton is clearly a fan of the brand's jewellery offering, as late last year she was seen in another pair of earrings by Accessorize (opens in new tab).

Keep scrolling to shop my favourite earrings from the high-street brand now.

