If you’re in the market for a new bag right now, there’s a high chance you’re feeling a little overwhelmed. Whether it’s a laptop-friendly work bag that’s top of your wishlist, an easy-wearing tote style or something on the smaller scale, like a vanity bag , for evening affairs, I can almost guarantee you’re spoilt for choice.

As someone who is currently on the hunt for a new handbag herself, I can honestly say, there are so many great styles dropping at the moment but, if you’re anything like me, that may be leaving you hesitant about exactly which style to add to your basket.

My personal shopping hack when I’m feeling this way, is to look to some of my favourite influencers for inspiration and, it was while on one of my many Instagram scrolls, I noticed something: nearly all of my favourite content creators relied on handbags from one brand, J&M Davidson.

A post shared by Kash 🌼🌼🌼 (@kasiachin)

If you haven’t heard of J&M Davidson before now, allow me to introduce you. Founded by husband and wife, John and Monique Davidson in Notting Hill, London, the brand has been making not just handbags, but all forms of leather accessories, for over 40 years. What began with a single belt however, has grown into a collection of seriously great pieces created in some of the best leather workshops in Italy and Spain.

When it comes to their handbags, J&M Davidson create pieces that feel classic with a twist so expect to find buckled shoulder bags, tassel trim totes and braided strap bucket bags alongside more traditional styles.

What really impressed me about their selection however is just how many colour ways you can shop each bag in. While most luxury and mid-range bag brands offer you a selection usually ranging from black to tan and white, J&M Davidson’s handbags really do embrace the rainbow. From colour pop red styles to calming butter yellow and everything in between, they’ve really out done themselves when it comes to offering a bag to suit all tastes.

A post shared by Abisola Omole (@abimarvel)

With that in mind, it’s no surprise they’ve become an influencer favourite brand in recent years. Offering luxury, quality and versatility as well as styles you can’t find anywhere else, they’re a brand that ticks off so many boxes when it comes to shopping for your perfect handbag.

Want to see for yourself? I’ve created an edit of the best J&M Davidson handbags to shop now, and, while I can’t guarantee it’ll make choosing any easier (as I mentioned, they have so many incredible styles to choose between), at least by honing in on one brand, you can make the shopping pool a tiny bit smaller.

Shop the best J&M Davidson bags

J&M Davidson Bonny Baguette with Plaited Handle £695 at J&M Davidson I love this wave edge style for an update on 90's shoulder bag.

J&M Davidson Hoop £750 at J&M Davidson This slouchy style feels extra special.

J&M Davidson Mini Quiver Bucket with Plaited Handle £650 at J&M Davidson This black bucket bag will work with endless outfits.

J&M Davidson Bonny £795 at J&M Davidson Get ahead on the spring pastels with this yellow style.

J&M Davidson Escargot £550 at J&M Davidson For something chicly simple, I love this mini drawstring bag.

J&M Davidson Gondola £495 at J&M Davidson Pair this red shoulder bag with indigo denim.

J&M Davidson Flap Fiesta £895 at J&M Davidson Now this is a statement bag.