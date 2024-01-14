I just got back from Iceland and everyone was wearing these chic yet cosy outfits on repeat

I spent the last week in Iceland and if there’s one thing I discovered pretty quickly it’s that Icelanders know how to stay looking chic in the coldest weather. With temperatures averaging -5°C in winter months and only around five hours of daylight during the winter solstice, locals are no strangers to cold weather dressing.

From fair isle jumpers and woollen accessories to embroidered snow boots and surprisingly elegant puffer jackets, the Icelandic population has nailed the art of dressing for the cold while still looking elevated.

I was inspired. My winter wardrobe has been lacking in recent years—perhaps due to the frustratingly mild and wet winters we’ve had lately. As a shopping editor, my first move was to scour through the online shops as soon as I got back to replicate some of the chic-yet-cosy outfits I saw all over Iceland.

So if you’re stuck in a style rut at the moment (especially with the sudden cold snap we’ve been experiencing) then not to worry, I’ve got your back. Keep scrolling for my list of all the items you need to add to your wardrobe that are stylish, and most importantly, practical.

1. Fair isle jumpers

A seasonal classic for a reason, the humble fair isle jumper is having a major resurgence right now. Opt for oversized woollen styles in neutral colourways to make your look feel the most elevated.

Toast Fair Isle Yoke Mohair Blend Sweater £225 at Toast

GAP Fair Isle Knit Mock Neck Jumper £39 at GAP

DÔEN Harvest Fair Isle knitted sweater £435.71 at Net-a-Porter

2. Snow boots

Snow boots are both cosy and chic, and I've been seeing embroidered styles everywhere at the moment. Beige and tan models feel the most elevated when paired with a tonal look.

3. Knitted hoods and headbands

Don't underestimate the power of knitted accessories. I've been seeing woollen hoods and headbands all over—when it comes to keeping your head warm, they're the chicest styles around.

4. Long puffer coats

ARKET's iconic black puffer coat catapulted my love for a longline puffer, and they seem to be everywhere at the moment. Whether you prefer a casual style or something more quilted and elegant, there are loads of options to choose from.

Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer Trench £405 at Alo

ARKET Long Down Puffer Coat £249 at ARKET

5. Dr. Martens

Don’t sleep on chunky boots in the frosty weather. My partner wore Docs on our trip to Iceland and they held up better than my snow boots on the icy roads. Dr. Martens have a particularly sturdy rubber sole, which stays firm on slippery ice and easily crunches through snow. My favourite? The incredibly cosy fur-lined styles.

Dr. Martens Jadon Faux Fur Lined Platform Boots £210 at Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Lenore Faux Fur Lined Burnished Chelsea Boots £180 at Dr. Martens

6. Patterned coats

Layered over chunky cable knits, these embroidered and printed coats are the epitome of cosy yet chic styling. Stitched detailing and floral prints reigned supreme on Iceland’s finest dressed.

Toast Blanket Stitch Indigo Coat £655 at Toast

East Taupe Wool Bomber Jacket £175 at East

Pink City Prints Geranium Buta Frankie Jacket £165 at Pink City Prints

7. Floral knitwear

There's a time and place for paired-back knitwear—it's an essential part of the capsule wardrobe, after all. But, I've recently spotted an influx of floral knits appearing in 'New In' sections across the internet. From cool-girl Rouje to high-street hitters such as Monsoon, add winter florals to your seasonal wardrobe.