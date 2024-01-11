We've found the best forever pieces to add to your wardrobe in the Arket sale

With up to 40% off plus an extra discount, the ARKET sale isn’t one to miss

woman wearing arket sale clothing from the article
(Image credit: ARKET)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

January is officially here and that means one thing: it’s time to take advantage of the January sales. The ARKET sale is one of the best when it comes to timeless, high-quality clothing at surprisingly affordable prices. 

As a shopping editor, it’s my job to browse the best online shops all day. ARKET is one of the brands I always turn to when I’m after clothing that feels both timeless and on-trend. Whatever you're looking for: from the best winter coats and chic cardigans to elevated tote bags, it has them all. 

And if the already-impressive sale wasn’t enough, you can take an extra 20% off when you buy two sale items or more. 

Here at Marie Claire UK we’re huge fans of shopping mindfully—just look at our 2024 style resolutions for proof. The last thing I’d want is to encourage you to shop just because something happens to be on sale. So that’s why I’ve collated only the most timeless and investment-worthy pieces from the ARKET sale. You’re very welcome.

I’ve scoured through ARKET and these are the very best fashion sale pieces to add to your forever wardrobe—don’t forget, you can take an extra 20% off if you buy two items or more. Happy shopping!

ARKET Sale: Best Women's Fashion

arket sale - woman wearing green slip skirt and cream knit
40% off Maxi Satin Skirt

Paired with some cream knitwear and a chunky boot, this satin skirt is pure perfection. 

arket sale - woman wearing cream cable knit
40% off Cable-Knit Alpaca Jumper

Speaking of timeless cream knitwear, allow me to introduce this oversized alpaca jumper with a stunning cable detail.

arket sale - black flat leather knee high boots
40% off Chunky Leather Boots

The extra 20% discount makes these classic leather boots better than half price.

arket sale - woman wearing pink beanie
41% off Double-Fold Alpaca Merino Beanie

Who says timeless pieces can't be fun? This merino-blend beanie will add some colour to your winter wardrobe.

arket sale - woman wearing long cream cable knit jumper

40% off Cable-Knit Wool Jumper

Pair this oversized cable knit with straight leg jeans and a chic wool coat.

arket sale - woman wearing check print brown wool long coat
40% off Oversized Wool Coat

Speaking of which, this oversized wool coat features a classic check print that you'll be able to easily style in multiple ways.

arket sale - woman wearing slightly flared black smart trousers with a shearling jacket
40% off Wool Blend Twill Trousers

You can't go wrong with a high-quality pair of tailored black trousers, especially when they're 40% off.

arket sale - woman wearing wide leg tailored grey trousers with black top tucked in
40% off Wide Wool-Blend Trousers

And the same goes for these wide leg grey trousers. Pair them with red knitwear for an on-trend feel.

arket sale - woman wearing grey jumper with draped bow detail
40% off Bow Wool Jumper

A fan of the coquette trend? This bow-detail jumper nails it in the most elegant way.

arket sale tan chunky snow boots
40% off Tretorn Aspa Hybrid Low Boots

With a warm sherpa lining and waterproof exterior, these boots will keep you feeling cosy and chic through the cold snap.

arket sale - woman wearing brown medium sized crossbody bag
40% off Leather-Detailed Crossbody Bag

This crossbody bag is both chic and practical.

arket sale - woman wearing beige oversized quater zip fleece
40% off Fleece Jacket

An oversized fleece jumper will forever be useful. Wear this neutral one for outdoor workouts or casual Sunday walks.

ARKET Sale: Best Children's Fashion

arket sale - red knitted vest
40% off Alpaca Blend Vest

There's no reason your little one shouldn't nail the red colour trend.

arket sale - baby black and white check print padded overall
40% off Quilted Overall

I'm swooning over this adorable quilted overall.

arket sale - red and blue wool socks
31% off Wool Terry Socks

These super soft woolly socks make a great little gift.

arket sale - small gingham dress
40% off Gingham Flannel Dress

This sweet dress looks far more expensive than it actually is.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course. 

Latest