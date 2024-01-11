January is officially here and that means one thing: it’s time to take advantage of the January sales. The ARKET sale is one of the best when it comes to timeless, high-quality clothing at surprisingly affordable prices.

As a shopping editor, it’s my job to browse the best online shops all day. ARKET is one of the brands I always turn to when I’m after clothing that feels both timeless and on-trend. Whatever you're looking for: from the best winter coats and chic cardigans to elevated tote bags , it has them all.

And if the already-impressive sale wasn’t enough, you can take an extra 20% off when you buy two sale items or more.

Here at Marie Claire UK we’re huge fans of shopping mindfully—just look at our 2024 style resolutions for proof. The last thing I’d want is to encourage you to shop just because something happens to be on sale. So that’s why I’ve collated only the most timeless and investment-worthy pieces from the ARKET sale. You’re very welcome.

I’ve scoured through ARKET and these are the very best fashion sale pieces to add to your forever wardrobe—don’t forget, you can take an extra 20% off if you buy two items or more. Happy shopping!

ARKET Sale: Best Women's Fashion

40% off Maxi Satin Skirt £58 at ARKET (was £97) Paired with some cream knitwear and a chunky boot, this satin skirt is pure perfection.

40% off Cable-Knit Alpaca Jumper £77 at ARKET (was £129) Speaking of timeless cream knitwear, allow me to introduce this oversized alpaca jumper with a stunning cable detail.

40% off Chunky Leather Boots £197 at ARKET (was £329) The extra 20% discount makes these classic leather boots better than half price.

41% off Double-Fold Alpaca Merino Beanie £22 at ARKET (was £37) Who says timeless pieces can't be fun? This merino-blend beanie will add some colour to your winter wardrobe.

40% off Cable-Knit Wool Jumper £71 at ARKET (was £119) Pair this oversized cable knit with straight leg jeans and a chic wool coat.

40% off Oversized Wool Coat £155 at ARKET (was £259) Speaking of which, this oversized wool coat features a classic check print that you'll be able to easily style in multiple ways.

40% off Wool Blend Twill Trousers £58 at ARKET (was £97) You can't go wrong with a high-quality pair of tailored black trousers, especially when they're 40% off.

40% off Wide Wool-Blend Trousers £77 at ARKET (was £129) And the same goes for these wide leg grey trousers. Pair them with red knitwear for an on-trend feel.

40% off Bow Wool Jumper £58 at ARKET (was £97) A fan of the coquette trend? This bow-detail jumper nails it in the most elegant way.

40% off Tretorn Aspa Hybrid Low Boots £84 at ARKET (was £140) With a warm sherpa lining and waterproof exterior, these boots will keep you feeling cosy and chic through the cold snap.

40% off Leather-Detailed Crossbody Bag £46 at ARKET (was £77) This crossbody bag is both chic and practical.

40% off Fleece Jacket £40 at ARKET (was £67) An oversized fleece jumper will forever be useful. Wear this neutral one for outdoor workouts or casual Sunday walks.

ARKET Sale: Best Children's Fashion

40% off Alpaca Blend Vest £16.20 at ARKET (was £27) There's no reason your little one shouldn't nail the red colour trend.

31% off Wool Terry Socks £13.20 at ARKET (was £19) These super soft woolly socks make a great little gift.