Arket’s sell-out puffer coat is back with a vengeance

Last year, ARKET’s puffer coat was the star of the show, selling out rapidly thanks to influencers and editors alike going crazy for it. It’s easy to see the appeal: thanks to its comfortable downy texture and casual yet chic look, it was perfect for all those lockdown walks we became obsessed with – well, it’s not like we had much of a choice.

Well the good news is, the coat was so popular that ARKET has brought it back this year, and it’s even better than before. Why? Well the collection has expanded to include more shares, styles and lengths, plus it’s made from the label’s Upcycled Down™, created from pre-used material, using recycled down from supplier Re:Down, based in Hungary and France.

The pre-used down and feathers are collected from discarded clothing, sleeping bags and bedding products, then washed and sterilised at high temperature in thermal water without using chemicals.

Fondly named the duvet coat thanks to its comfort factor, the original popular long style is back in stock. It features a handy hood and comes in both black and khaki.

You can also buy the puffer in a short and mid-length versions, in appealing hues of cream and dusty brown. The black versions are annoyingly already sold out online, however they may get more stock, and you can also check in your nearest store.

Get it now or regret it later, though of course there is every chance it’ll come back again next year. If you can wait…