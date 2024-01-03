Here’s proof a great designer scarf is all you need to make an outfit

While you undoubtedly know the power of a great designer bag or pair of shoes to make or break a look, there’s one accessory that’s previously flown under the radar in its ability to completely transform an outfit. This season however, rather than erring on its usual side of practicality over style, the humble scarf has had a re-imagining, elevating even the most simple outfit into something that feels fresh and exciting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t believe me? This outfit, worn by stylist Sonia Lyson will definitely act as proof. While her all-black outfit and brown Aritzia coat are unquestionably chic, what really takes this look to the next level is her statement Louis Vuitton scarf. Worn open to illicit maximum impact, the pink and tan logo print scarf adds interest to her more pared-back pieces while also adding a much needed layer of warmth.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an alternative way to style the scarf, we love this guest's look at the Ferragamo show. By draping it over her shoulder and securing it with a waist belt she effortlessly incorporates the scarf into her outfit, making it much more than a simple accessory. Even better that she's paired it with matching pointed heels in the shade of the season, red.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, it’s not just street stylers that are heralding the power of the scarf. Most recently, for pre-fall 2024, at Chanel’s Metiers D’art show in Manchester, models took to the runway in mini’s paired with brightly coloured floor length scarves, while Diesel’s campaign showcased models in floor length fur scarves emblazoned with the brands logo.

So, if you’re ready to upgrade your scarf collection to something showy in the best way possible, here’s our edit of the best designer styles to shop right now. Plus, if you’re in need of any last minute Christmas presents, these make the ideal gift for popping under the tree, so why get shopping and treat your loved ones too.