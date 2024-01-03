Here’s proof a great designer scarf is all you need to make an outfit
Wrap up in style
While you undoubtedly know the power of a great designer bag or pair of shoes to make or break a look, there’s one accessory that’s previously flown under the radar in its ability to completely transform an outfit. This season however, rather than erring on its usual side of practicality over style, the humble scarf has had a re-imagining, elevating even the most simple outfit into something that feels fresh and exciting.
Don’t believe me? This outfit, worn by stylist Sonia Lyson will definitely act as proof. While her all-black outfit and brown Aritzia coat are unquestionably chic, what really takes this look to the next level is her statement Louis Vuitton scarf. Worn open to illicit maximum impact, the pink and tan logo print scarf adds interest to her more pared-back pieces while also adding a much needed layer of warmth.
For an alternative way to style the scarf, we love this guest's look at the Ferragamo show. By draping it over her shoulder and securing it with a waist belt she effortlessly incorporates the scarf into her outfit, making it much more than a simple accessory. Even better that she's paired it with matching pointed heels in the shade of the season, red.
And, it’s not just street stylers that are heralding the power of the scarf. Most recently, for pre-fall 2024, at Chanel’s Metiers D’art show in Manchester, models took to the runway in mini’s paired with brightly coloured floor length scarves, while Diesel’s campaign showcased models in floor length fur scarves emblazoned with the brands logo.
So, if you’re ready to upgrade your scarf collection to something showy in the best way possible, here’s our edit of the best designer styles to shop right now. Plus, if you’re in need of any last minute Christmas presents, these make the ideal gift for popping under the tree, so why get shopping and treat your loved ones too.
Shop the best designer scarves
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
