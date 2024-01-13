I’m on the hunt for some elevated basics and the COS sale is ticking every box

I’ll be honest, I always get excited when the COS sale begins (it doesn’t happen often, you see), and the January sales are finally here. From winter coats and chic knitwear to elegant ankle boots , COS always delivers.

ARKET also has a brilliant sale on right now, and I've rounded up my favourite timeless-yet-on-trend styles. But if there's one thing that COS excels in, it's elevated basics. As somebody keen to build their capsule wardrobe, I naturally gravitate towards the brand for stylish everyday pieces that have longevity.

With its timeless offering and surprisingly affordable prices, the most popular styles are known to sell out fast. So that’s why I’ve scoured the sale with a shopping editor’s eye to find the very best pieces for you to invest in now.

Whether you’re after some timeless tailored pieces, classic cotton basics or chic accessories to elevate your winter looks, there’s sure to be something in here for you. Keep scrolling to shop my top picks.

COS Sale: Our Top Picks

33% off Clean Cut T-Shirt £20 at COS (was £30) I'm a huge fan of COS' T-shirts and this chocolate brown one is no exception. They're made from a heavyweight organic cotton jersey for a more premium feel.

56% off Milano Knit Jumper £35 at COS (was £79) Take an impressive 56% off this wool blend jumper that has a timeless style.

41% off Textured Striped Jumper £65 at COS (was £110) I adore the monochrome striped detail on this mohair-blend jumper.

52% off Flared Wool Tailored Wool Trousers £60 at COS (was £125) These flared wool trousers are the perfect addition to your winter tailoring.

41% off Cropped Herringbone Wool Jacket £80 at COS (was £135) Complete the look with this matching cropped utility jacket (which also happens to be on sale).

43% off Cylinder Heel Leather Sock Boots £115 at COS (was £200) I'll race you to the checkout for this pair of classic leather ankle boots.

36% off Scoop-Back Top £35 at COS (was £55) The off-the-shoulder, scoop-back detail of this top makes it feel instantly more elevated.

43% off Mini Diamond Quilted Cross-Body £17 at COS (was £30) This quilted cross-body bag will go with just about everything.

39% off Oversized Wool Jacket £110 at COS (was £180) I've been looking for an oversized wool jacket just like this one, so you can bet I'm snapping it up while it's 39% off.

64% off Textured Bandeau Top £20 at COS (was £55) This textured bandeau is ideal for dressier occasions. It pairs beautifully with casual jeans and silky skirts alike.

43% off Ribbed Cashmere Socks £20 at COS (was £35) These cashmere socks make a great little gift (and yes, you count as a suitable giftee).

33% off COS × BEGG X CO Checked Lambswool and Cashmere Blanket £135 at COS (was £200) And the same goes for this chic and cosy blanket from COS' collaboration with BEGG X CO.

50% off Plissé Long-Sleeved Midi Dress £55 at COS (was £110) Pair this Plissé midi dress with some knee-high boots for an on-trend feel.

59% off Linen-Blend Wide Leg Jumpsuit £45 at COS (was £110) Thinking ahead to warmer months, this wide-leg linen jumpsuit will see you through many springs and summers to come.

51% off Slip Dress £110 at COS (was £225) You can save 50% on this stunning cut-out slip dress from COS' atelier collection.

55% off Oversized Wool Hoodie £70 at COS (was £155) When it comes to casual-yet-chic styling, this double-faced wool hoodie ticks all the boxes.