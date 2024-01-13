I’m on the hunt for some elevated basics and the COS sale is ticking every box

Timeless, wearable styles for less? Yes please.

woman wearing black and white striped jumper from the cos sale
(Image credit: COS)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
I’ll be honest, I always get excited when the COS sale begins (it doesn’t happen often, you see), and the January sales are finally here. From winter coats and chic knitwear to elegant ankle boots, COS always delivers.

ARKET also has a brilliant sale on right now, and I've rounded up my favourite timeless-yet-on-trend styles. But if there's one thing that COS excels in, it's elevated basics. As somebody keen to build their capsule wardrobe, I naturally gravitate towards the brand for stylish everyday pieces that have longevity. 

With its timeless offering and surprisingly affordable prices, the most popular styles are known to sell out fast. So that’s why I’ve scoured the sale with a shopping editor’s eye to find the very best pieces for you to invest in now. 

Whether you’re after some timeless tailored pieces, classic cotton basics or chic accessories to elevate your winter looks, there’s sure to be something in here for you. Keep scrolling to shop my top picks.

COS Sale: Our Top Picks

cos sale - woman wearing high neck t-shirt
33% off Clean Cut T-Shirt

I'm a huge fan of COS' T-shirts and this chocolate brown one is no exception. They're made from a heavyweight organic cotton jersey for a more premium feel.

cos sale - woman wearing all black outfit with jumper
56% off Milano Knit Jumper

Take an impressive 56% off this wool blend jumper that has a timeless style.

cos sale - woman wearing white and black striped jumper
41% off Textured Striped Jumper

I adore the monochrome striped detail on this mohair-blend jumper.

cos sale - woman wearing tailored wool wide leg trousers and short jacket
52% off Flared Wool Tailored Wool Trousers

These flared wool trousers are the perfect addition to your winter tailoring.

cos sale - woman wearing matching jacket and toursers
41% off Cropped Herringbone Wool Jacket

Complete the look with this matching cropped utility jacket (which also happens to be on sale).

woman wearing roll neck top from the cos sale
56% off Long-Sleeve Roll-Neck Top

If you're looking for the best cold weather clothing, I've been living in roll-neck base layers just like this one.

cos sale - woman crouched down touching her black ankle boots wearing jeans and a jacket
43% off Cylinder Heel Leather Sock Boots

I'll race you to the checkout for this pair of classic leather ankle boots.

cos sale woman wearing black off the shoulder long sleeved top
36% off Scoop-Back Top

The off-the-shoulder, scoop-back detail of this top makes it feel instantly more elevated.

cos sale woman wearing quilted square crossbody bag
43% off Mini Diamond Quilted Cross-Body

This quilted cross-body bag will go with just about everything.

woman wearing oversized wool bomber jacket from the cos sale
39% off Oversized Wool Jacket

I've been looking for an oversized wool jacket just like this one, so you can bet I'm snapping it up while it's 39% off.

woman wearing a patterned black bandeau top from the cos sale
64% off Textured Bandeau Top

This textured bandeau is ideal for dressier occasions. It pairs beautifully with casual jeans and silky skirts alike.

woman wearing ribbed cashmere socks from the cos sale
43% off Ribbed Cashmere Socks

These cashmere socks make a great little gift (and yes, you count as a suitable giftee).

cos sale brown and cream checked blanket
33% off COS × BEGG X CO Checked Lambswool and Cashmere Blanket

And the same goes for this chic and cosy blanket from COS' collaboration with BEGG X CO.

woman wearing plisse midi dress from the cos sale
50% off Plissé Long-Sleeved Midi Dress

Pair this Plissé midi dress with some knee-high boots for an on-trend feel.

woman wearing linen jumpsuit from the cos sale
59% off Linen-Blend Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Thinking ahead to warmer months, this wide-leg linen jumpsuit will see you through many springs and summers to come. 

woman wearing orange silk maxi dress from the cos sale
51% off Slip Dress

You can save 50% on this stunning cut-out slip dress from COS' atelier collection.

woman wearing wool hoodie from the cos sale
55% off Oversized Wool Hoodie

When it comes to casual-yet-chic styling, this double-faced wool hoodie ticks all the boxes.

woman wearing black turtleneck jumper from the cos sale
41% off Oversized Wool Roll Neck Jumper