Get yourself in the good books with these great Christmas gifts for teachers

We've got the perfect gift for your child's teacher this Christmas... and rest assured, it's not an apple.
The Christmas break doesn’t just mean Santa for kids and Prosecco for everyone else. (I mean, it sort of does.) But for a cadre of hardworking teachers up and down the country, it is cause for a collective sigh of relief.
After a term of glitter glue and safety scissors, new starter wobbles through to making halloween decorations and trying to somehow work Batman into the story of the nativity (clue: he’s one of the wisemen) it’s a break that’s well earned.
But what do you get them to say thank you that’s not a generic gift set or a box of biscuits you had left over from last year?
(Believe us, they’ll get so many gifts like this that it’s unlikely they’ll remember which one came from your child.)
So to make life easier for you, Marie Claire has rounded up the best gifts to buy your child’s teacher this Christmas.
From the practical reusable coffee cup (if you’re a teacher, chances are coffee is a big part of the job) to the decorative (can you ever go wrong with a bunch of flowers?)
We’ve included everything from little treats to help them unwind after a long term, to the prettiest stationary guaranteed to make the everyday desk that little bit brighter and better.
Forget the last minute panic dash to the shops. This year, pop the kettle on, switch on a Christmas film for background noise and shop the best Christmas gifts for teachers from your sofa.
Consider Christmas sorted.
Happy shopping…
KEEPCUP Cork Reusable Coffee Cup, £20, Selfridges
What does a classroom full of 30 children first thing on a Monday morning warrant? Coffee. And lots of it. Help them keep theirs stylish and sustainable with this sleek glass KeepCup.
Alphabet Brush Pot, £40, Pentreath & Hall
Take the dull out of the desk with this handmade alphabet brush pot designed by Bridie Hall.
Real Luxury Scented Candle, £46, NEOM Organics
Nothing says thank you quite like a de-stressing candle to help them unwind after a long, hard term (and get ready for the next). This one is infused with lavender, rosewood and jasmine and smells like a dream.
Kaweco Sport Fountain Pen, £17.99, Trouva
"Small in the pocket, large in the hand," is the design philosophy behind this slick Kaweco fountain pen. A classic gift that will never go out of style (and never not be appreciated).
The Winter’s Glow Hand-tied Bouquet, £45, Bloom and Wild
Something has to brighten up the winter. And lucky for us, that something just happens to be oh so gift-able flowers.
Reusable Bottle, £20, Chilly’s
The wonder bottle that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours, hot for 12 and leak-proof always. This practical gift will be the belle of the staffroom.
Personalised Diary, £21.99, Papier
Prosecco & Chocolates Gift, £25, John Lewis & Partners
Generic gifts don't have to mean bad gifts. This chocolate and Prosecco duo will no doubt be the first thing your child's teacher reaches for when end of term hits.
Kate Spade Strike A Match Pencil Pouch, £28, Liberty London
Smarten up their stationary with this cutest of the cute pencil pouch. Find inside 2 graphite pencils, a sharpener, a ruler and an eraser.
Vintage Garden A4 Notebook, £8, Paperchase
Sticking with the theme of stylish stationary, this floral notebook is the pick of the bunch. Just add ink.
Lavender Bath Salts, £14.50, Neal’s Yard
If your little one is exhausted at the end of term, just think how tired their teacher is... Gift them some well deserved unwind time with these mineral-rich sea salts.
The Bright Side Teacher’s Tin, £7.52, Amazon
Help them keep all their important teacher-y bits and bobs together with this adorable tin that will sit pretty on their desktop.
Renew + Nourish Hand Cream, Crabtree & Evelyn£20.50,
Because everyone needs a hand cream - men and women. And they don't get much better than this one. This lightweight, quick absorbing formula makes the perfect desk-side companion.
Extra Large Chocolate Block Tower, £33.50, Thorntons
Sure you want to get them chocolate, but unsure about what type to get them? Enter Thorntons's chocolate block tower of 11 different flavours, including salted pistachio and coffee and walnut. Not forgetting good old faithful milk, of course.
Essen Metal Food Flask, £30, Habitat
The only thing we can't complain about when it comes to winter is the opportunity to eat soup everyday. This practical and stylish little gift keeps it warm for up to 6 hours.
Jeenaa Our Own brown tote bag, £16.99
For the teacher who needs that little extra space for their books.