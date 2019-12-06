You're welcome...

It seems to be a universal Dad thing: they don’t need anything because they have everything. And they don’t want anything because they don’t need anything and so on and on until you’re pulling your hair out.

Dads can be the most difficult to buy for at Christmas because they’re unrelentingly taciturn when it comes to giving you anything in the way of a helpful hint, and yet you can’t turn up empty-handed on the doorstep on Christmas morning. (I mean you can, but it’s unlikely to go down well.)

And there’s no point asking your mum: because he won’t tell her either.

That’s why he’s usually last on our list, which sometimes – though we hate to admit it – means a last chance Christmas Eve dash to Boots for some toiletries he’ll never use. But not this year. Despair not, because we’ve done some digging and found some of the best Christmas gifts for dad this year: from the practical toolkit to the fun cufflink, we’ve got something to ensure you stay dad’s number one this Christmas.

Avoid delaying it, lest you get a repeat of last year’s stress fest. (I don’t blame you if you’re still recovering.) Just pour yourself a glass of wine, pop your slippers and a face mask on, and let us do the heavy lifting for you. We promise not to disappoint.

