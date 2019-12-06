You're welcome...
It seems to be a universal Dad thing: they don’t need anything because they have everything. And they don’t want anything because they don’t need anything and so on and on until you’re pulling your hair out.
Dads can be the most difficult to buy for at Christmas because they’re unrelentingly taciturn when it comes to giving you anything in the way of a helpful hint, and yet you can’t turn up empty-handed on the doorstep on Christmas morning. (I mean you can, but it’s unlikely to go down well.)
And there’s no point asking your mum: because he won’t tell her either.
That’s why he’s usually last on our list, which sometimes – though we hate to admit it – means a last chance Christmas Eve dash to Boots for some toiletries he’ll never use. But not this year. Despair not, because we’ve done some digging and found some of the best Christmas gifts for dad this year: from the practical toolkit to the fun cufflink, we’ve got something to ensure you stay dad’s number one this Christmas.
Avoid delaying it, lest you get a repeat of last year’s stress fest. (I don’t blame you if you’re still recovering.) Just pour yourself a glass of wine, pop your slippers and a face mask on, and let us do the heavy lifting for you. We promise not to disappoint.
Antler, Business Cabin bag, £159
Upgrade his travelling situation with the seriously smart cabin bag from Antler.
Glenlivet Whiskey
Simon Carter and HIX, limited edition cufflinks, £75
These super cool cufflinks are from the HIX and Simon Carter collaboration.
David Yarrow, Book £139
Packed full of stunning photography from David Yarrow, this is the perfect book to flick through on Boxing Day.
Mous, Contour, iPhone 11 case, £34.99
The ultimate phone case.
UGG Sheepskin Slippers, £80, Selfridges
Let your Dad reprise his role of grumpy old man in slippers this Christmas. Although, these sheepskin ones from UGG would make it hard for anyone not to feel in the Christmas spirit.
Henry Desk Vacuum, £13, Next
Help your dad get all the office LOLs come January with this useful little desk vacuum.
Tom Dixon Whiskey Glass Set of 2, £50, Selfridges
The Christmas drinks trolley never looked so stylish. You're welcome dad.
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon, £33.99
Luxury Leather Tool Kit, £185, The Conran Shop
For the dad who's constantly fixing things, there could be no greater gift than this fine-leather, fold-out toolkit.
Wool-lined Beanie, £35, GANT
Sometimes the simple gifts are the best ones. This wool-lined hat is something he'll be sure to use.
Personalised Craft Beer, £23, Next
Because what's more Christmas than alcohol that really is calling your name?
Paul Smith Avocado Cufflinks, £100, Liberty London
Poke fun at your status of resident millennial in the family with these Paul Smith cufflinks that are sure to get a smile.
Kindle Paperwhite, £119.99, Amazon
The Kindle's kicked it up a notch with this high resolution waterproof e-reader, so that your dad can easily download all his favourite books to fall asleep with after Christmas lunch.
Corona Globe, £250, The Conran Shop
A streamlined, contemporary version of the classic that will look more like a sculpture than a globe in his office.
Signature Weave Half-Zip Sweater, £125, GANT
This cosy half-zip sweatshirt is the stylish gift solution for dad this Christmas.
Beer Bods subscription, £36
One for craft beer lovers. Get 12 beers in the post every week for 12 weeks.
Rivers Wallmug Coffee Cup, £12, Article.
Practical and sleek, this reusable coffee cup is the coolest one around.
In a House of Lies by Ian Rankin, £13.47, Amazon
The Selfridges Grooming Kit, £75, Selfridges
This grooming kit that pulls together the pick of the season's luxury grooming products would make a great gift for dad.
Hydrocotton Hooded Robe, £80, The White Company
New slippers call for a new robe. This super-soft one from the White Company is guaranteed cosiness.