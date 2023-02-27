Trust me, this skirt trend will be everywhere this spring
It's already taken off amongst the street-style set.
When it comes to hemlines, it seems these days the fashion industry is dealing in extremes. Looks are either being offered in micro, mini, barely-there iterations (opens in new tab) or long, floor-skimming lengths. And in the realm of skirts, particularly of the denim (opens in new tab) variety, it is the latter that has really taken off.
Indeed, denim maxi skirts were seen all over the Spring/Summer 2023 runways (opens in new tab) last September—at Burberry, (opens in new tab) Tibi, Masha Popova and Bluemaine, just to name a few—and now we're finally seeing those catwalk moments translate into real life. From fashion week street style (opens in new tab) to social media, denim maxi skirts certainly seem to be the omnipresent trend that is everywhere right now.
If you're looking for proof, according to research the term 'denim maxi skirt' has garnered a +249% increase in search year on year, while the #denimmaxiskirt hashtag seems to be growing by the day on TikTok. Content creators are taking to the app the showcase how they style the item for both everyday and dressier occasions.
If you're in the market to purchase a denim maxi skirt of your own, there are options all over the high-street as well as contemporary and designer brands. As far as styling is concerned, many fashion industry insiders (including Tiffany Hsu below) are choosing to go for a double or triple denim look, pairing the maxi skirts alongside denim jackets or shirts.
Ready to try the trend? Keep scrolling to see and shop our edit of the best denim maxi skirts available right now.
Shop the best denim maxi skirts below:
