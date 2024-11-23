In need of new jeans? These black Friday deals make shopping for denim a steal
Great savings this way
Any savvy shopper knows there’s no better time to invest in great wardrobe staples than when they’re on offer. Whether you choose to prepare your basket ahead of the end of season sales or keep an eye out for the best deals and discounts (hello, Black Friday deals), choosing to make big purchases during these periods can not only save you money but can also allow you to invest in great quality pieces that may have been out of your budget at full price.
One piece I love to invest in at this time of year, is denim and specifically great quality jeans. After all, they’re an item that you can practically guarantee you’ll reach for time and time again throughout autumn/winter and beyond and, because denim trends tend to be less fast paced than other areas of our wardrobe, you know they’ll last for seasons to come as well.
Thankfully, this Black Friday there are so many great denim pieces already on offer. From Levi’s classic 501’s to shaping styles courtesy of Spanx, you can snap up some of the best jean styles for a fraction of their normal price.
Plus, as more Black Friday deals drop ahead of the big day on the the 29th November, we’ll ensure this list stays updated so keep popping back to see all the best jeans to shop this Black Friday:
Shop the best black Friday jeans offers
Levi’s 501’s are a staple denim style that offer so many outfit opportunities. Snap them up at a fraction of the price for Black Friday now and your cost-per-wear potential goes even higher.
Calvin Klein’s site wide black Friday deals are currently available for early access. Simply sign up via email to receive 30% off when you step £45 or more, making these chic dark denim jeans just £77.
If you’re in the market for a great pair of sculpting jeans, you’d be hard pressed to find better than Spanx. Plus, from the 26th November-3rd December, they’ll be offering 30% off everything on site so you can get them for a great deal too.
For denim with a twist, Lee’s collaboration with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is a must see. These turn up jeans feature Basquiat’s signature mural style design on the cuffs adding a sense of playfulness to the classic style. Sign up for VIP access now to get early access to Lee’s black Friday offers.
Cult label Agolde is known for it's traditional washes. That said I've had my eye on these sustainable leather panelled jeans for some time and with 40% off - this is a offer that is too good to be missed.
Chocolate brown is a huge trend right now so why not carry it into your denim too. Wyse have an incredible up to 60% many of their bestselling pieces for black Friday including this cropped dark brown style.
If you're quick you can always rely on Zara for some brilliant discounts.
Top tip: add the items you love to your basket and you can keep an eye on whether they get discounted.
Cult British label Tove is our go-to for timeless and contemporary staples. This pair of jeans in classic dark blue have 40% off and are too good to be missed.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
