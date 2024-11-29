These suede boots have become the unofficial uniform at the Marie Claire offices—and they are now 50% off
Cool-girls assemble
You've probably seen these boots all over your FYP over the last few weeks. They became a viral sensation with a 2,000+ waitlist of fashion-loving fans. Yes, we're talking about THOSE Dune suede boots.
They caused quite the commotion at MC HQ too, with several team members setting alarms and signing up for waitlists to get their hands on a pair. Few things shake the Marie Claire offices quite like a cult-favourite pair of shoes—especially if they're on sale.
Thankfully, the Dune Black Friday 2024 sale—arguably one of the best Black Friday Fashion deals this year—is on, and even better yet, the boots are in stock!
Known for its ankle and knee-high boot iterations for extra comfort and style, the retailer has been, without a doubt, releasing some of the best suede pieces in the market.
This season, Dune has officially released its Black Friday offerings—both on-site and in-store. With several shoe styles being discounted at up to 50% off, now is a great time to invest in a pair of boots if you, like me, have been eyeing their styles for a while.
Several of their ankle and knee-high pieces are currently discounted, with the most popular being the 50% off 'Obriele; suede heeled boot style with a wooden heel. These shoes have been so popular that we currently have two team members wearing them pretty much daily.
Commonly seen looking effortlessly chic on our Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, these suede ankle boots are now 50% off.
Aside from the 'Obriele ' boots, their classic knee-high suede boot, the 'Slink,' caused quite a commotion in the office. Three team members bought them (for now) and a couple of other team members will be getting their hands on them throughout the sale.
So, as avid fans of the style, we are masterful experts in all there is to know about Dune's boot styles. Luckily for you, we have rounded up our top Dune Black Friday 2024 deals regardless of shoe style, material, or colourway. We got you covered.
Shop Dune Black Friday 2024 deals:
Shop our picks
Fun fact: these were my first Black Friday purchase of the year and a catalyst for office rage from the first day I wore them to work.
A similar silhouette in sleek leather, these ankle boots offer a thicker stiletto heel for extra support.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
