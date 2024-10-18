I wore a tie for a week – this is how I styled it out (and I don’t work in the city)

It's official; ties are trending. Writer, content producer and all-round style icon Olivia Purvis spends a week styling the accessory of the season.

For a woman who has never checked the FTSE, had to say ‘COB’ in seriousness and only ever lightly dabbled in Avril Lavigne listening (I know, I know), I’ve never really felt like I have much business or authority in adding a tie to my accessory wardrobe.

Re-watches of Annie Hall to one side, I keep seeing ties popping up in a non-ironic, back-to-school sense. First it was the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks – see Vivienne Westwood, Balenciaga, Loewe, Lacoste and Schiaparelli (where, ahem, ties were admittedly made from hair, so perhaps unachievable for my fine mane). Then it was at a gig, watching one of my favourite bands, The Lemon Twigs, go full '70s dad in a suit and tie.

Inspiration from the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks at Prada and Lacoste (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, tie-spiration came via the Sézane website, styled with jeans and a blazer, rescuing me from any Sk8r Boi memories a striped tie had long conjured. Plus, with Bella Freud’s shiny new collaboration with Marks and Spencer boasting a tie amongst its 26 pieces, I thought, could it be the new it-accessory?

Which, in a Carrie Bradshaw sense, made me wonder if I could style it myself. Plus, if Carrie can do it with her pink shirt and white waistcoat, maybe I really could give it a whirl.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City: The Movie (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, with a busy mind full of important questions such as: 'Is it possible to style a tie if you don’t work in the city?' 'Do I look like I’m off to a Busted reunion concert?' and 'Can this element of power dressing make a pair of Sézane Le Crop jeans powerful?' I set off, YouTube video on ‘how to tie a tie’ in one hand, ready for a week of being a Serious Business Woman.

Monday

Starting small! There’s something about coordinating your tie with trousers that makes it feel a bit more subtle and less fussy. I was keen to not make too much of a big statement, and I feel like this knitted number marries the outfit together nicely, giving a bit of a cool, Paul Smith feel to things.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the look:

Tuesday

It’s day two of my formal tie styling quest, and I think it’s abundantly clear that I had an elastic tie at primary school. I couldn’t muster a half-Windsor then, and I sure as hell can’t do it now. Let’s call it intentional – it’s a bit of a knot, slightly undone... who knows! (Disclaimer: I did have to ask for assistance from my very patient boyfriend.) I love how this yellow looks with the pop of blue and brown; it feels very '70s news reporter.

Shop the look:

Wednesday

Am I having an Annie Hall autumn?! You can’t style a tie without going full suit at least once, can you? I think this would also work really well with a darker waistcoat and brown or tan trousers (à la Annie), and paired with some old-school Hollywood style sunnies. It's truly amazing the courage one new accessory can give you!

Shop the look:

Thursday

Categorically, whatever I’ve done with the tie today isn’t a ‘traditional’ method of knotting (read: I had no idea what I did), but I feel like there’s something a bit preppy/Madeline-esque about wearing it with a frilly blouse and cardigan for something a little more feminine. This could also be fun with a silk scarf too in case you don’t have any ties lying around.

Shop the look:

Friday

Ending the week with a full-on, power-dressing, ‘80s tribute. Arguably a little bit David Byrne (and could be softened with a pair of pale blue jeans here for a more ‘casual’ approach), but this week has definitely made me realise that actually, throwing a tie in the mix isn’t just for those working at One Canada Square. I’m excited to see how else I can wear it as autumn goes on (perhaps underneath a pinafore with a blouse?) and can assure you there’s more to ties than '00s pop rock (although maybe it’s time I unearthed 'Let Go' for a listen)…