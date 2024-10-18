I wore a tie for a week – this is how I styled it out (and I don’t work in the city)

Olivia Purvis road-tests the trend

Olivia Purvis how to style a tie
(Image credit: Olivia Purvis / @livpurvis)
Olivia Purvis
By
published
Features

It's official; ties are trending. Writer, content producer and all-round style icon Olivia Purvis spends a week styling the accessory of the season.

For a woman who has never checked the FTSE, had to say ‘COB’ in seriousness and only ever lightly dabbled in Avril Lavigne listening (I know, I know), I’ve never really felt like I have much business or authority in adding a tie to my accessory wardrobe.

Re-watches of Annie Hall to one side, I keep seeing ties popping up in a non-ironic, back-to-school sense. First it was the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks – see Vivienne Westwood, Balenciaga, Loewe, Lacoste and Schiaparelli (where, ahem, ties were admittedly made from hair, so perhaps unachievable for my fine mane). Then it was at a gig, watching one of my favourite bands, The Lemon Twigs, go full '70s dad in a suit and tie.

Prada AW24 and Lacoste AW24

Inspiration from the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks at Prada and Lacoste

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, tie-spiration came via the Sézane website, styled with jeans and a blazer, rescuing me from any Sk8r Boi memories a striped tie had long conjured. Plus, with Bella Freud’s shiny new collaboration with Marks and Spencer boasting a tie amongst its 26 pieces, I thought, could it be the new it-accessory?

Which, in a Carrie Bradshaw sense, made me wonder if I could style it myself. Plus, if Carrie can do it with her pink shirt and white waistcoat, maybe I really could give it a whirl.

Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City: The Movie

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City: The Movie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, with a busy mind full of important questions such as: 'Is it possible to style a tie if you don’t work in the city?' 'Do I look like I’m off to a Busted reunion concert?' and 'Can this element of power dressing make a pair of Sézane Le Crop jeans powerful?' I set off, YouTube video on ‘how to tie a tie’ in one hand, ready for a week of being a Serious Business Woman.

Monday

Olivia Purvis how to style a tie

(Image credit: Olivia Purvis / @livpurvis)

Starting small! There’s something about coordinating your tie with trousers that makes it feel a bit more subtle and less fussy. I was keen to not make too much of a big statement, and I feel like this knitted number marries the outfit together nicely, giving a bit of a cool, Paul Smith feel to things.

Shop the look:

Joanie Fiona Polka Dot Print Blouse
Joanie Fiona Polka Dot Print Blouse

Sezane Martin Crop Trousers
Sezane Martin Crop Trousers

Superga 2750 Trainers
Superga 2750 Trainers

Moss Knitted Silk Tie
Moss Knitted Silk Tie

Tuesday

Olivia Purvis how to style a tie

(Image credit: Olivia Purvis / @livpurvis)

It’s day two of my formal tie styling quest, and I think it’s abundantly clear that I had an elastic tie at primary school. I couldn’t muster a half-Windsor then, and I sure as hell can’t do it now. Let’s call it intentional – it’s a bit of a knot, slightly undone... who knows! (Disclaimer: I did have to ask for assistance from my very patient boyfriend.) I love how this yellow looks with the pop of blue and brown; it feels very '70s news reporter.

Shop the look:

WNU The Boyfriend Shirt
WNU The Boyfriend Shirt

Sezane Milo Bag
Sezane Milo Bag

Moss Textured Tie
Moss Textured Tie

Sezane Martin Trousers
Sezane Martin Trousers

Sezane Monique Mary Janes
Sezane Monique Mary Janes

Jimmy Fairly The Elvie Glasses
Jimmy Fairly The Elvie Glasses

Wednesday

Olivia Purvis how to style a tie

(Image credit: Olivia Purvis / @livpurvis)

Am I having an Annie Hall autumn?! You can’t style a tie without going full suit at least once, can you? I think this would also work really well with a darker waistcoat and brown or tan trousers (à la Annie), and paired with some old-school Hollywood style sunnies. It's truly amazing the courage one new accessory can give you!

Shop the look:

Whistles Lottie Waistcoat
Whistles Lottie Waistcoat

Sezane Milo Classic Bag
Sezane Milo Classic Bag

Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci Jordaan Loafer

Uniqlo Cotton Shirt
Uniqlo Cotton Shirt

Reiss Wide Leg Trousers
Reiss Wide Leg Trousers

Mango Narrow Tie
Mango Narrow Tie

Thursday

Olivia Purvis how to style a tie

(Image credit: Olivia Purvis / @livpurvis)

Categorically, whatever I’ve done with the tie today isn’t a ‘traditional’ method of knotting (read: I had no idea what I did), but I feel like there’s something a bit preppy/Madeline-esque about wearing it with a frilly blouse and cardigan for something a little more feminine. This could also be fun with a silk scarf too in case you don’t have any ties lying around.

Shop the look:

Marks & Spencer Mary Janes
Marks & Spencer Mary Janes

ME&EM Jacquard Trousers
ME&EM Jacquard Trousers

Sandro Haby Ruffle Shirt
Sandro Haby Ruffle Shirt

Frame Chunky Cardigan
Frame Chunky Cardigan

Friday

Olivia Purvis how to style a tie

(Image credit: Olivia Purvis / @livpurvis)

Ending the week with a full-on, power-dressing, ‘80s tribute. Arguably a little bit David Byrne (and could be softened with a pair of pale blue jeans here for a more ‘casual’ approach), but this week has definitely made me realise that actually, throwing a tie in the mix isn’t just for those working at One Canada Square. I’m excited to see how else I can wear it as autumn goes on (perhaps underneath a pinafore with a blouse?) and can assure you there’s more to ties than '00s pop rock (although maybe it’s time I unearthed 'Let Go' for a listen)…

Shop the look:

John Lewis Cardigan
John Lewis Cardigan

Russell & Bromley Chester Loafers
Russell & Bromley Chester Loafers

John Lewis Silk Tie
John Lewis Silk Tie

& Other Stories Satin Shirt
& Other Stories Satin Shirt

Sezane Theophile Trousers
Sezane Theophile Trousers

Miu Miu Aventure Bag
Miu Miu Aventure Bag

Olivia Purvis
Olivia Purvis
Contributor

Olivia Purvis is a freelance writer and content producer. She has been in the fashion industry, sharing her thoughts on fashion, music and vintage for the last 14 years via her blog What Olivia Did, and her newsletter The Sentimental Wardrobe. She has also created content and campaigns for brands such as Liberty, Longchamp, Sezane and Laura Ashley. Liv co-hosts the number one charting lifestyle podcast The Fringe of It, and published her first book The Insecure Girls’ Handbook in 2020.

