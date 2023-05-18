Spring and summer (opens in new tab) are undoubtedly the most popular times of the year to tie the knot, and if you've got a few save-the-dates on your fridge, you might find yourself thinking about the best wedding guest dresses (opens in new tab)to wear for each occasion.

Of course, if you're petite like me, finding a well-fitting dress can often feel like an arduous task, as regular stores don't necessarily cater well to a smaller frame. Although a trip to the tailor is one option, the best dresses (opens in new tab) are those that require no alterations, which is why I've scoured the web to bring you a list of the best petite wedding guest dresses available right now.

From Whistles to Reformation, Reiss and more, in the last few years so many brands have started creating petite-specific collections, making things a little easier for women 5'3" and under. While once, petite options were relegated to trend-led retailers, you can now find quality pieces with a classic aesthetic (opens in new tab) that are sure to stay in your wardrobe for years to come.

(Image credit: Future/ @zoepopi)

When it comes to wedding-appropriate dresses, this summer I am loving bold hues in shades of green, red and blue, though if you're into floral patterns, I've tracked down some printed dresses (opens in new tab), too.

I have personally tried on the Whistles Annabelle dress below and absolutely fell in love with it. The cape sleeve detailing is so delicate and pretty, as is the vibrant red hue. Aside from this, I have also tested the petite collections at Reformation and Reiss, so can definitely vouch for the fact these brands have figured out the right proportions and silhouettes that work for a shorter stature.

Whether you're invited to a garden wedding here in the UK or are travelling to a medierradian destination abroad, the dresses below are sure to work for any spring or summer wedding you have on the calendar.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best petite wedding guest dresses around.