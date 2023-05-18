I'm 5'1" and I just found the chicest petite wedding guest dresses around

Fashion Editor Zoe Anastasiou wears Whistles petite Annabelle dress
(Image credit: Future/ @zoepopi)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
Spring and summer (opens in new tab) are undoubtedly the most popular times of the year to tie the knot, and if you've got a few save-the-dates on your fridge, you might find yourself thinking about the best wedding guest dresses (opens in new tab)to wear for each occasion. 

Of course, if you're petite like me, finding a well-fitting dress can often feel like an arduous task, as regular stores don't necessarily cater well to a smaller frame. Although a trip to the tailor is one option, the best dresses (opens in new tab) are those that require no alterations, which is why I've scoured the web to bring you a list of the best petite wedding guest dresses available right now. 

From Whistles to Reformation, Reiss and more, in the last few years so many brands have started creating petite-specific collections, making things a little easier for women 5'3" and under. While once, petite options were relegated to trend-led retailers, you can now find quality pieces with a classic aesthetic (opens in new tab) that are sure to stay in your wardrobe for years to come.

Petite Try On: Whistles red dress

(Image credit: Future/ @zoepopi)

When it comes to wedding-appropriate dresses, this summer I am loving bold hues in shades of green, red and blue, though if you're into floral patterns, I've tracked down some printed dresses (opens in new tab), too. 

I have personally tried on the Whistles Annabelle dress below and absolutely fell in love with it. The cape sleeve detailing is so delicate and pretty, as is the vibrant red hue. Aside from this, I have also tested the petite collections at Reformation and Reiss, so can definitely vouch for the fact these brands have figured out the right proportions and silhouettes that work for a shorter stature. 

Whether you're invited to a garden wedding here in the UK or are travelling to a medierradian destination abroad, the dresses below are sure to work for any spring or summer wedding you have on the calendar. 

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best petite wedding guest dresses around. 

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses:

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Karen Millen Petite Linen Viscose Halterneck Maxi Dress

Karen Millen Petite Halterneck Maxi Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Reformation Petites Tagliatelle Linen Dress

Reformation Petites Tagliatelle Linen Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Next Pleated Midi Dress
Next Pleated Midi Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Whistles Petite Annabelle Cape Sleeve Dress

Whistles Petite Annabelle Cape Sleeve Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Reiss Floral Printed Fitted Midi Dress

Reiss Floral Printed Fitted Midi Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Reformation Petites Andee Dress

Reformation Petites Andee Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Boden Tie Back Detail Maxi Dress

Boden Tie Back Detail Maxi Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Nobody

Nobody's Child Petite Black Coco Midaxi Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: ASOSPetite fallen shoulder pleat back midi dress in blue

ASOSPetite fallen shoulder pleat back midi dress in blue

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Reiss Halter Neck Midi Dress

Reiss Halter Neck Midi Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Lipsy Jersey Underbust Halter Maxi Dress

Lipsy Jersey Underbust Halter Maxi Dress

Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses: Boden Satin Empire Midi Tea Dress

Boden Satin Empire Midi Tea Dress

