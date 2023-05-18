I'm 5'1" and I just found the chicest petite wedding guest dresses around
You are welcome.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Spring and summer (opens in new tab) are undoubtedly the most popular times of the year to tie the knot, and if you've got a few save-the-dates on your fridge, you might find yourself thinking about the best wedding guest dresses (opens in new tab)to wear for each occasion.
Of course, if you're petite like me, finding a well-fitting dress can often feel like an arduous task, as regular stores don't necessarily cater well to a smaller frame. Although a trip to the tailor is one option, the best dresses (opens in new tab) are those that require no alterations, which is why I've scoured the web to bring you a list of the best petite wedding guest dresses available right now.
From Whistles to Reformation, Reiss and more, in the last few years so many brands have started creating petite-specific collections, making things a little easier for women 5'3" and under. While once, petite options were relegated to trend-led retailers, you can now find quality pieces with a classic aesthetic (opens in new tab) that are sure to stay in your wardrobe for years to come.
When it comes to wedding-appropriate dresses, this summer I am loving bold hues in shades of green, red and blue, though if you're into floral patterns, I've tracked down some printed dresses (opens in new tab), too.
I have personally tried on the Whistles Annabelle dress below and absolutely fell in love with it. The cape sleeve detailing is so delicate and pretty, as is the vibrant red hue. Aside from this, I have also tested the petite collections at Reformation and Reiss, so can definitely vouch for the fact these brands have figured out the right proportions and silhouettes that work for a shorter stature.
Whether you're invited to a garden wedding here in the UK or are travelling to a medierradian destination abroad, the dresses below are sure to work for any spring or summer wedding you have on the calendar.
Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best petite wedding guest dresses around.
Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
Dumbbell exercises are loved by Rihanna and the Kardashians - 10 to try tonight
Our weight training experts have got you covered.
By Amy Sedghi
-
Kate Middleton admits she is 'still learning' how to navigate life as a royal
"It's a struggle to know you can be accepted and fit in."
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
I've tried dozens of eyelash serums—these are the only ones worthy of your attention
Long lashes this way...
By Tori Crowther