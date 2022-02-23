Say goodbye to sleepless nights for good...
If you are struggling to get a good night’s sleep, your mattress may be to blame. Having the right mattress can transform your sleep for the better, but knowing which one to go for can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together an in-depth guide to help you make the right choice when it comes to purchasing a new mattress.
There are lots of things to consider. From different sizes, different fillings and even different decorative effects, we’ve got all the information you need. Whilst you’re here, why not check out our guides to the best silk pillowcases and the best weighted blankets to take your sleep to the next level. If you struggle to wake up in the mornings, we’ve also got a guide to the best sunrise alarm clocks for you to try.
How often should I replace my mattress?
According to Sleep Foundation, somewhere around six to eight years is the average lifespan for a mattress. However, there are many factors that can influence when you should change your mattress. If you notice that it has become damaged in certain areas, it’s making more noise than normal or you regularly wake up with muscle stiffness or allergies, then it’s probably time to replace it.
If your mattress is made from low-quality materials, this can also shorten its lifespan, which is why we recommended investing in a high-quality option. After doing so, make sure you take care of your mattress by rotating it every 3 months or so and using a mattress protector.
What is the best type of mattress to buy?
When thinking about the best mattress to buy, it’s important to consider your individual needs. How firm would you like your mattress? Do you like memory foam? Will you be sharing it with your partner? How much would you like to spend? These are all important questions to consider. Luckily, we’ve included all these details and more in our round-up of the best mattresses, so all you have to do is keep on scrolling. Just remember to order the right size for your bed and check it is suitable for your chosen base.
Generally speaking, mattresses with spring interiors will provide good support, while foam mattresses can vary in density and depth for people that like a more cushioned feel. Hybrid mattresses, which are often a mix of foam and spring coils, can give you the best of both worlds if you still want that springy feeling when you get into bed. A lot of brands even offer a trial period, so that you can try the mattress out in your home and see what you think.
What is the best way to get rid of my old mattress?
Ready to invest in a new mattress? Sometimes the hardest part is knowing what to do with the old one. The National Bed Federation recommends checking with your local council, as some offer mattress collections or services for recycling. If you are buying a new mattress, then some retailers may even offer to take away your old one for you.
The best mattresses to buy now:
Hybrid® Pro Mattress, from £653.40 | Simba
Best overall mattress:
This high-end mattress has all the features you need for an unbeatable night's sleep.
Pros:
This hybrid mattress features seven layers of engineered comfort. It has a double stack of titanium Aerocoil® springs that provides total body support and no sleep disturbance when your partner shifts and turns, as well as a layer of Simbatex® foam, which has thirty times the airflow of memory foam, to keep you cool while you sleep. It is available in sizes single to super king, to fit a wide range of beds.
Cons:
This mattress is more of an investment, but it's definitely worth it.
Original Mattress, from £249.50 | Emma
Best foam mattress:
If a foam mattress is what you're after, then this is the one for you.
Pros:
This mattress has three layers of pressure relieving foam, alongside temperature regulating technology so you won't get hot in the night. It is ideal for all body types and sleeping positions, and comes with a 200 night trial. Handy, right?
Cons:
If you fancy a springier mattress with a firmer base, then keep scrolling.
The Ultima Mattress, from £1899 | Brook and Wilde
Best luxury mattress:
If you're really looking to invest, then we recommend Brook and Wilde's Ultima mattress.
Pros:
This mattress has ten, yes ten, layers of supreme, innovative and temperature cooling support. It features 6,000 nano and pocket springs, cushioned with premium memory foam. Not only can you choose from three different sizes, but you can also choose from a soft, medium or firm feel, as these mattresses are made to order.
Cons:
Due to the fact that they are made to order, these mattresses can take around eight weeks to arrive.
Morgedal Mattress, £229 | Ikea
Best affordable mattress:
Don't want to spend a lot but still want a good night's sleep? Say hello to the Morgedal mattress.
Pros:
Aside from the amazing price point, this mattress is made from memory foam with a medium to firm feel. It comes roll packed making it easy to transport, and has a washable cover to keep it clean.
Cons:
Due to the slightly lower price point, this mattress might not be of the highest quality, which means it may not last for as many years.
Casper Hybrid Mattress, from £380 | Amazon
Best mattress on Amazon:
Amazon has an amazing selection of mattresses, and the Casper Hybrid is our favourite.
Pros:
One of the main things we love about this mattress is that it comes delivered in a box, so it's easy to move into your bedroom. It features zoned pocket springs and three foam layers, with medium firmness for incredible support.
Cons:
Although the mattress does come with a ten year guarantee, Amazon does not offer a trial period.
Pure+ Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Premium Mattress, from £599.99 | Otty
Best mattress for hot sleepers:
Find yourself waking up from being too hot? This Otty mattress is here to save the day...or night.
Pros:
This mattress is made from lots of handy materials such as odour and moisture-wicking charcoal as well as the antibacterial and antifungal benefits of bamboo, which is infused into the memory foam. It has seven layers of foam and springs, perfectly balanced to keep you at the right temperature. It also comes with a 100 night trial.
Cons:
Again, this mattress is more of an investment, but it's worth it for a good night's sleep.
The Original Mattress, from £419 | Eve
Best mattress for all sleeping positions:
Can't decide whether to sleep on your side or your back? This mattress is perfect for all sleeping positions.
Pros:
This mattress is made out of three layers of breathable next generation foam with unique contour zones to support your body. It offers medium to firm support, as the brand found that this sweet spot suits all types of sleeping positions. The best news? It comes with a one year trial and they will even take your old mattress away for you.
Cons:
If a spring mattress is more your thing, keep on scrolling.
Silentnight Sleep Soundly Miracoil Ortho Mattress, £263.20 | John Lewis
Best mattress for back pain:
If you suffer from back pain, then a firm, spring mattress may be the way to go.
Pros:
This mattress is made with a Miracoil® support system which provides zoned support where you need it most, especially the back. The unique spring design is scientifically proven to improve your spinal alignment and posture.
Cons:
This mattress does not contain any memory foam layers, so it won't have that cushioned feel.
Premier Mattress, from £495.38 | Nectar
Best home trial mattress:
Nectar are offering a super long trial period on their Premier Mattress, so you can be sure that it's the right one for you.
Pros:
Alongside the one year trial period and forever warranty, this medium to firm memory foam mattress combines comfort and support, with precision engineering that allows it to adjust to all body shapes. The soft mattress cover features heat-wicking technology, to help regulate your temperature while you sleep.
Cons:
We'd have to agree with all the five-star reviews on this one and say there are no cons here.