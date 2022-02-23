Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say goodbye to sleepless nights for good...

If you are struggling to get a good night’s sleep, your mattress may be to blame. Having the right mattress can transform your sleep for the better, but knowing which one to go for can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together an in-depth guide to help you make the right choice when it comes to purchasing a new mattress.

There are lots of things to consider. From different sizes, different fillings and even different decorative effects, we’ve got all the information you need. Whilst you’re here, why not check out our guides to the best silk pillowcases and the best weighted blankets to take your sleep to the next level. If you struggle to wake up in the mornings, we’ve also got a guide to the best sunrise alarm clocks for you to try.

How often should I replace my mattress?

According to Sleep Foundation, somewhere around six to eight years is the average lifespan for a mattress. However, there are many factors that can influence when you should change your mattress. If you notice that it has become damaged in certain areas, it’s making more noise than normal or you regularly wake up with muscle stiffness or allergies, then it’s probably time to replace it.

If your mattress is made from low-quality materials, this can also shorten its lifespan, which is why we recommended investing in a high-quality option. After doing so, make sure you take care of your mattress by rotating it every 3 months or so and using a mattress protector.

What is the best type of mattress to buy?

When thinking about the best mattress to buy, it’s important to consider your individual needs. How firm would you like your mattress? Do you like memory foam? Will you be sharing it with your partner? How much would you like to spend? These are all important questions to consider. Luckily, we’ve included all these details and more in our round-up of the best mattresses, so all you have to do is keep on scrolling. Just remember to order the right size for your bed and check it is suitable for your chosen base.

Generally speaking, mattresses with spring interiors will provide good support, while foam mattresses can vary in density and depth for people that like a more cushioned feel. Hybrid mattresses, which are often a mix of foam and spring coils, can give you the best of both worlds if you still want that springy feeling when you get into bed. A lot of brands even offer a trial period, so that you can try the mattress out in your home and see what you think.

What is the best way to get rid of my old mattress?

Ready to invest in a new mattress? Sometimes the hardest part is knowing what to do with the old one. The National Bed Federation recommends checking with your local council, as some offer mattress collections or services for recycling. If you are buying a new mattress, then some retailers may even offer to take away your old one for you.

The best mattresses to buy now: