The 12 best astrology and zodiac-inspired gifts for every horoscope lover

For those who know their sun, moon and rising signs off by heart...

We all have that one friend who loves to tell us our daily horoscope first thing in the morning, no matter if we asked for it or not. Let’s face it, sometimes they can be scarily accurate.

We’re not ashamed to admit that occasionally we even find ourselves searching the internet to see whether our star signs are compatible with that cute guy from the coffee shop next to our office. (Good news, mine totally is.)

Whether you’re into it or not, there’s something really special about astrology gifts. Maybe it’s because some are personalised for your individual zodiac sign, or perhaps it’s because others are decorated in lots of pretty moons and stars. Either way, we are fully obsessed with all these zodiac-inspired presents.

Each star sign has their own personality traits, so it’s important to think about this when choosing the right gift. If they are a Cancer, they might like some new silk pyjamas for a cosy evening in. Whereas a Gemini will definitely appreciate some sparkling jewellery for a spontaneous night out. No matter what their sign, we’ve got gifts to suit everyone.

It doesn’t matter if Mercury is in retrograde or not, these presents are bound to put a smile on someone’s face. So let’s get those positive vibes out into the universe and treat a loved one to an astrology gift that they will treasure for years to come.

The best astrology gifts 2022: