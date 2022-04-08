Trending:

The 12 best astrology and zodiac-inspired gifts for every horoscope lover

    • For those who know their sun, moon and rising signs off by heart...

    We all have that one friend who loves to tell us our daily horoscope first thing in the morning, no matter if we asked for it or not. Let’s face it, sometimes they can be scarily accurate.

    We’re not ashamed to admit that occasionally we even find ourselves searching the internet to see whether our star signs are compatible with that cute guy from the coffee shop next to our office. (Good news, mine totally is.)

    Whether you’re into it or not, there’s something really special about astrology gifts. Maybe it’s because some are personalised for your individual zodiac sign, or perhaps it’s because others are decorated in lots of pretty moons and stars. Either way, we are fully obsessed with all these zodiac-inspired presents.

    Each star sign has their own personality traits, so it’s important to think about this when choosing the right gift. If they are a Cancer, they might like some new silk pyjamas for a cosy evening in. Whereas a Gemini will definitely appreciate some sparkling jewellery for a spontaneous night out. No matter what their sign, we’ve got gifts to suit everyone.

    It doesn’t matter if Mercury is in retrograde or not, these presents are bound to put a smile on someone’s face. So let’s get those positive vibes out into the universe and treat a loved one to an astrology gift that they will treasure for years to come.

    The best astrology gifts 2022:

    Gold Zodiac Pendant Necklace - astrology gifts
    Gold Zodiac Pendant Necklace, £95 | Astrid & Miyu

    Astrid & Miyu's Zodiac Pendant Necklaces are the perfect present for the astrology lover in your life. They can be worn alone or stacked with other gold necklaces for a stylish look.

    Constellations Everyday Pouch - astrology gifts
    Constellations Everyday Pouch, £28 | Elizabeth Scarlett

    How gorgeous is this everyday pouch? It can be used for anything such as storing your makeup to keeping your handbag organised. You can even add up to three monogrammed initials to make it extra special.

    Moon Phase Ceramic Trays - astrology gifts
    Moon Phase Ceramic Trays, £16.50 | Oliver Bonas

    Add a celestial touch to your home with these Moon Phase Ceramic Trays. This set of two features a deep navy full moon with speckled gold foil detailing and a smaller white crescent moon with a star design.

    Zodiac Midnight Blue Duvet Cover Set - astrology gifts
    Zodiac Midnight Blue Duvet Cover Set, £26 | Skinnydip

    If you want to take your home décor one step further, you can't go wrong with this stylish duvet cover. It features all the signs of the zodiac, and even comes with matching pillowcases.

    Psychic Sisters Zodiac Crystal Collection - astrology gifts
    Psychic Sisters Zodiac Crystal Collection, £9.95 | Beauty Bay

    Hand-made, intuitively chosen, Reiki cleansed and energised, the Psychic Sisters Zodiac Crystal Collections contain six different gemstones to help bring you good luck and positive vibes. Each set of specifically selected crystals are connected to the chosen zodiac sign.

    Zodiac Letterbox Brownie - astrology gifts
    Zodiac Letterbox Brownie, £25 | Not On The High Street

    Almost too good to eat, these zodiac letterbox brownies will brighten anyone's day. Choose from five different flavours of brownie, including caramel milk chocolate and white hazelnut cream. Yum.

    Long Sleeved Pyjama Set - astrology gifts
    Long Sleeved Pyjama Set, was £40 now £25 | Monki

    Sleep under the stars in this silky pyjama set. It features a button-up, long sleeved boxy shirt and matching flowy trousers that have an elastic waist and drawstring detail.

    Custom Zodiac Star Print - astrology gifts
    Custom Zodiac Star Print, was £8 now £6.80 | Etsy

    For a sentimental gift, we love this custom print. Simply choose a star sign and add the details about when your loved one was born.

    Wild Rose Shop Zodiac Candle - astrology gifts
    Wild Rose Shop Zodiac Candle, £28 | Free People

    Show off your sign with this illustrated zodiac-inspired candle from Wild Rose Shop. The hand-poured soy wax candle features a refreshing scent of Hawaiian Awapuhi, Aloe and Agave that transports you straight to an island far, far away.

    Gold Star Ring - astrology gifts
    Gold Star Ring, £79 | Thomas Sabo

    This bright star-inspired ring with glittering white zirconia stones is the perfect way to add a touch of sparkle to your everyday look.

    Seeing Stars Book - astrology gifts
    Seeing Stars Book, £8.99 | Anthropologie

    These colourful books will teach you to harness the life of your specific zodiac sign, how sweet?

    Ivy Moon Phase Ceramic Mug - astrology gifts
    Ivy Moon Phase Ceramic Mug, £10 | Urban Outfitters

    Make their cup of tea a little more magical with this ceramic mug. The bohemian pattern and speckled finish are so on trend.

