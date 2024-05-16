Leave it to Anya Taylor-Joy to wear this editor-approved affordable brand

It's no surprise that Anya Taylor-Joy's red carpet style is undoubtedly a hit every single time. However, it's her street style that really does it for me. From her beloved jeans, T-shirt, transeasonal jacket outfit combo featuring classic Tabi loafers. To her constant use of timeless wardrobe basics paired seamlessly with maximalist elements and pops of colour. She never misses.

Most recently, Taylor-Joy stepped out in what we call the perfect outfit for this very confusing weather. With bizarre gusts of wind throughout the day and eerily warm evenings, the only certainty is that we'll look chic, replicating Anya Taylor-Joy's outfit formula, which includes classic Spring/ Summer 2024 wardrobe staples that are totally on-trend.

As she touched down in the French Riviera for the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival, the actress wore a mini denim skirt paired with nude metallic heels, a sleek Dior handbag and the star of the show, a ruffled collar top, made by none other than London-based brand Damson Madder.

Focusing on responsible practices and small batch production as the basis of their work, Damson Madder has quickly gained a cult following from celebrities, influencers, and many fashion editors alike for their unique prints, structured pieces, and playful use of colour. All while upholding transparency on their production cycle and materials.

The brand is getting some love from Taylor-Joy, who was wearing their classic Lola blouse, which has a brand-staple oversized frill collar and balloon sleeves. It is made of 100% cotton and retails for under £100. This top is currently still in stock, but it won't last for long.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you're ready to take some style cues from Anya Taylor-Joy, here are some other incredible pieces from the brand's recently announced mid-season sale. Offering 30% off selected lines for a limited time only until May 27th, you'll be able to spot other incredible styles similar to Taylor-Joy's that are bound to see you through plenty of (hopefully) sunny days.