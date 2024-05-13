These 6 Spring/Summer trends will instantly update your wardrobe
Everything you need to know
As we slowly (but surely) move closer to summer, I've been looking for quick and easy ways to give my wardrobe a new season feel. Of course, I always turn to some of my favourite wardrobe heroes that I wear year after year; however, I have spotted some new season buys and insider styling tips that will help give your existing wardrobe a Spring/Summer 2024 hit.
Now if you're feeling like you are in need of some newness in your outfits, I have you covered. From sheer wardrobe additions to capri trousers - clever purchases can instantly revamp your existing Spring/Summer wardrobe. Or if you're looking to rework some existing pieces, try layering a longer tunic or mini dress over some jeans, cutting off your favourite jeans to create the shorts style of the season, or dig out your favourite low-slung belt from the 00s. Want to know more?
Below, I have outlined six simple ways to update your looks with some quick and easy styling ideas, so read on and be inspired...
1. Dress over jeans
Divisive, we know, but this Mango dress makes the perfect case for those looking at pairing their favourite summer mini dresses over a pair of classic baggy jeans and mules. The asymmetric cascading detail on the sides of the dress makes for a perfect contrasting balance with the oversized effect of the jeans, giving the overall look a polished 00s feel. Add a pair of sleek mules or pointy kitten heels to add some length and tie the look together. Chic!
Wear on its own as a mini dress or with jeans, you can't go wrong with this floral sheer dress.
These wide-leg jeans are the perfect fit - layer under a dress or wear on their own with a sheer top.
These sleek denim mini kitten heels are a great elegant investment for this season and beyond.
2. Sheer Socks
A personal favourite, sheer socks are a quick and easy way to tap into the sheer fabric trend for under £10. Pair with peep-toe heels, closed-toe mules, sandals, trainers, boots - you name it.
For this stying tip, we took some inspiration from the high-street and styled a pastel pair of sheer socks with a contrasting lime sequin skirt which is a perfect day to night look.
Looking for the perfect with t-shirt? Look no further than Re/Done's selection. Buttery soft and perfectly cut.
This statement lime green sequinned skirt is standing firmly at the top of my wish list.
3. Bolero
All hail the return of the bolero. This 00's inspired classic is often seen on catwalk and on street style stars alike. From their 19th-century origins, boleros usually came as cropped jackets with a military, dance, and Spanish toreador influence. Nowadays, the classic bolero has been reimagined into different iterations, from cropped jackets to cardigans and sleeveless tops.
For this season, we are looking at the sleek bolero cardi. Beautifully paired with a matching shirt, a white satin skirt, and pointed flats for the perfect office power dressing look. Ole!
Wear to the office and beyond, these classic flats are true multihyphenates.
This camel mini bolero cardigan perfectly pairs with anything from denim to dresses and skirts.
Beautifully matched with a cropped bolero cardigan, this knit strap top is a great capsule wardrobe piece.
4. Bermuda shorts
Bermuda shorts are the shorts shape to be seen in this summer - and we're thrilled. Coming in different styles, these shorts can have a slim or wide fit for preference and allow for some more coverage than traditionally shorter daisy duke shorts.
For this pairing, we have taken inspiration from contemporary British brand, Aligne. Pairing its bermuda shorts with a crisp white T-shirt, a knitted sweater vest and sandals, this is the perfect casual summer look.
These super chic bermuda denim shorts are the perfect spring/summer short.
A great simple boxy cut white T-shirt perfectly pairs under or over anything you need it to.
Wear under a T-shirt or on its own, this simple yet sleek knitted vest is a great investment.
5. Low slung belt
Sometimes something as simple as a belt can transform a look. And this season, the hottest new shape to buy into is a slow-slung belt. Perfectly picked from Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez's late 90s wardrobe (or even your own for that matter), this piece will instantly update your classic slip dresses and skirts. Style with strong jewellery and minimalist sandals.
This totally 90s inspired low-slung belt is a great addition to your wardrobe, if you're looking for a unique accessory.
A shoulder-pad dress if great for some added harmony, pair it with a low-slung belt for the ultimate cool-girl look.
These ultra-sleek sandals are a great investment for those looking for comfortable summer sandals.
6. Capri Pants
Last but certainly not least, we have the biggest comeback of the season: capri pants, AKA 'pedal pushers'. Taking some styling cues from H&M, we have teamed this wardrobe classic with a sleek layered top as seen at The Row and added some super comfortable Mango mesh ballerina flats and the chicest pair of Gucci sunglasses to complete the monochrome look.
A great under £30 option for those looking at experimenting with the super popular capri pants trend.
A great elevated basic for those looking for a minimalist layered top.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
