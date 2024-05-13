As we slowly (but surely) move closer to summer, I've been looking for quick and easy ways to give my wardrobe a new season feel. Of course, I always turn to some of my favourite wardrobe heroes that I wear year after year; however, I have spotted some new season buys and insider styling tips that will help give your existing wardrobe a Spring/Summer 2024 hit.

Now if you're feeling like you are in need of some newness in your outfits, I have you covered. From sheer wardrobe additions to capri trousers - clever purchases can instantly revamp your existing Spring/Summer wardrobe. Or if you're looking to rework some existing pieces, try layering a longer tunic or mini dress over some jeans, cutting off your favourite jeans to create the shorts style of the season, or dig out your favourite low-slung belt from the 00s. Want to know more?

Below, I have outlined six simple ways to update your looks with some quick and easy styling ideas, so read on and be inspired...

1. Dress over jeans

Divisive, we know, but this Mango dress makes the perfect case for those looking at pairing their favourite summer mini dresses over a pair of classic baggy jeans and mules. The asymmetric cascading detail on the sides of the dress makes for a perfect contrasting balance with the oversized effect of the jeans, giving the overall look a polished 00s feel. Add a pair of sleek mules or pointy kitten heels to add some length and tie the look together. Chic!

(Image credit: Mango)

2. Sheer Socks

A personal favourite, sheer socks are a quick and easy way to tap into the sheer fabric trend for under £10. Pair with peep-toe heels, closed-toe mules, sandals, trainers, boots - you name it.

For this stying tip, we took some inspiration from the high-street and styled a pastel pair of sheer socks with a contrasting lime sequin skirt which is a perfect day to night look.

(Image credit: Zara)

Re/Done Classic T-Shirt £95 at Net-A-Porter Looking for the perfect with t-shirt? Look no further than Re/Done's selection. Buttery soft and perfectly cut. Zara Sequinned Miniskirt £22.99 at Zara This statement lime green sequinned skirt is standing firmly at the top of my wish list. Cos Ribbed Sheer Socks £7 at Cos These ribbed sheer socks pair perfectly with heels, trainers, you name it. Zara Leather Slingback Heels £69.99 at Zara A kitten slingback heel is a great capsule shoe to have, this baby blue pair is too good to pass up.

3. Bolero

All hail the return of the bolero. This 00's inspired classic is often seen on catwalk and on street style stars alike. From their 19th-century origins, boleros usually came as cropped jackets with a military, dance, and Spanish toreador influence. Nowadays, the classic bolero has been reimagined into different iterations, from cropped jackets to cardigans and sleeveless tops.

For this season, we are looking at the sleek bolero cardi. Beautifully paired with a matching shirt, a white satin skirt, and pointed flats for the perfect office power dressing look. Ole!

(Image credit: Mango)

4. Bermuda shorts

Bermuda shorts are the shorts shape to be seen in this summer - and we're thrilled. Coming in different styles, these shorts can have a slim or wide fit for preference and allow for some more coverage than traditionally shorter daisy duke shorts.

For this pairing, we have taken inspiration from contemporary British brand, Aligne. Pairing its bermuda shorts with a crisp white T-shirt, a knitted sweater vest and sandals, this is the perfect casual summer look.

(Image credit: Aligne)

Aligne Gres Bermuda Shorts £79 at Aligne These super chic bermuda denim shorts are the perfect spring/summer short. Cos Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 att COS A great simple boxy cut white T-shirt perfectly pairs under or over anything you need it to. Barbour Piper Striped Top £69.95 Wear under a T-shirt or on its own, this simple yet sleek knitted vest is a great investment. Dries Van Noten Leather Sandals £395 at Net-A-Porter These leather sandals are a great elegant investment that pair beautifully with linen dresses or skirts.

5. Low slung belt

Sometimes something as simple as a belt can transform a look. And this season, the hottest new shape to buy into is a slow-slung belt. Perfectly picked from Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez's late 90s wardrobe (or even your own for that matter), this piece will instantly update your classic slip dresses and skirts. Style with strong jewellery and minimalist sandals.

(Image credit: Zara)

6. Capri Pants

Last but certainly not least, we have the biggest comeback of the season: capri pants, AKA 'pedal pushers'. Taking some styling cues from H&M, we have teamed this wardrobe classic with a sleek layered top as seen at The Row and added some super comfortable Mango mesh ballerina flats and the chicest pair of Gucci sunglasses to complete the monochrome look.