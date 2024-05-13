These 6 Spring/Summer trends will instantly update your wardrobe

As we slowly (but surely) move closer to summer, I've been looking for quick and easy ways to give my wardrobe a new season feel. Of course, I always turn to some of my favourite wardrobe heroes that I wear year after year; however, I have spotted some new season buys and insider styling tips that will help give your existing wardrobe a Spring/Summer 2024 hit.

Now if you're feeling like you are in need of some newness in your outfits, I have you covered. From sheer wardrobe additions to capri trousers - clever purchases can instantly revamp your existing Spring/Summer wardrobe. Or if you're looking to rework some existing pieces, try layering a longer tunic or mini dress over some jeans, cutting off your favourite jeans to create the shorts style of the season, or dig out your favourite low-slung belt from the 00s. Want to know more?

Below, I have outlined six simple ways to update your looks with some quick and easy styling ideas, so read on and be inspired...

1. Dress over jeans

Divisive, we know, but this Mango dress makes the perfect case for those looking at pairing their favourite summer mini dresses over a pair of classic baggy jeans and mules. The asymmetric cascading detail on the sides of the dress makes for a perfect contrasting balance with the oversized effect of the jeans, giving the overall look a polished 00s feel. Add a pair of sleek mules or pointy kitten heels to add some length and tie the look together. Chic!

Mango sheer dress

(Image credit: Mango)

Floral Ruffled Dress - Women
Mango Floral Ruffled Dress

Wear on its own as a mini dress or with jeans, you can't go wrong with this floral sheer dress.

Volume Jeans - Wide
COS Volume Jeans

These wide-leg jeans are the perfect fit - layer under a dress or wear on their own with a sheer top.

White Marlina Heels
COS Denim Kitten Heels

These sleek denim mini kitten heels are a great elegant investment for this season and beyond.

The New York Bucket | Warm Raffia & Black Smooth | Demellier
Jimmy Choo Cinch M

This new bag from Jimmy Choo is such a statement piece for all year round.

2. Sheer Socks

A personal favourite, sheer socks are a quick and easy way to tap into the sheer fabric trend for under £10. Pair with peep-toe heels, closed-toe mules, sandals, trainers, boots - you name it.

For this stying tip, we took some inspiration from the high-street and styled a pastel pair of sheer socks with a contrasting lime sequin skirt which is a perfect day to night look.

sheer socks

(Image credit: Zara)

Re/Done Classic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Re/Done Classic T-Shirt

Looking for the perfect with t-shirt? Look no further than Re/Done's selection. Buttery soft and perfectly cut.

Sequinned Miniskirt
Zara Sequinned Miniskirt

This statement lime green sequinned skirt is standing firmly at the top of my wish list.

Ribbed Sheer Socks
Cos Ribbed Sheer Socks

These ribbed sheer socks pair perfectly with heels, trainers, you name it.

Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
Zara Leather Slingback Heels

A kitten slingback heel is a great capsule shoe to have, this baby blue pair is too good to pass up.

3. Bolero

All hail the return of the bolero. This 00's inspired classic is often seen on catwalk and on street style stars alike. From their 19th-century origins, boleros usually came as cropped jackets with a military, dance, and Spanish toreador influence. Nowadays, the classic bolero has been reimagined into different iterations, from cropped jackets to cardigans and sleeveless tops.

For this season, we are looking at the sleek bolero cardi. Beautifully paired with a matching shirt, a white satin skirt, and pointed flats for the perfect office power dressing look. Ole!

Bolero cropped cardigan

(Image credit: Mango)

Charles & Keith Gabine Leather T-Bar Slingback Flats
Charles & Keith Gabine Flats

Wear to the office and beyond, these classic flats are true multihyphenates.

Mango Knitted Bolero
Mango Knitted Bolero

This camel mini bolero cardigan perfectly pairs with anything from denim to dresses and skirts.

Mango Knit Strap Top
Mango Knit Strap Top

Beautifully matched with a cropped bolero cardigan, this knit strap top is a great capsule wardrobe piece.

Reformation Bella Silk Skirt
Reformation Bella Silk Skirt

A white silk skirt is the perfect transseasonal basic that will see you through many occasions.

4. Bermuda shorts

Bermuda shorts are the shorts shape to be seen in this summer - and we're thrilled. Coming in different styles, these shorts can have a slim or wide fit for preference and allow for some more coverage than traditionally shorter daisy duke shorts.

For this pairing, we have taken inspiration from contemporary British brand, Aligne. Pairing its bermuda shorts with a crisp white T-shirt, a knitted sweater vest and sandals, this is the perfect casual summer look.

Aligne bermuda shorts

(Image credit: Aligne)

Aligne Gres Bermuda Shorts
Aligne Gres Bermuda Shorts

These super chic bermuda denim shorts are the perfect spring/summer short.

Cos Clean Cut T-Shirt
Cos Clean Cut T-Shirt

A great simple boxy cut white T-shirt perfectly pairs under or over anything you need it to.

Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Piper Striped Knitted Tank Top, Navy/white
Barbour Piper Striped Top

Wear under a T-shirt or on its own, this simple yet sleek knitted vest is a great investment.

Leather Sandals
Dries Van Noten Leather Sandals

These leather sandals are a great elegant investment that pair beautifully with linen dresses or skirts.

5. Low slung belt

Sometimes something as simple as a belt can transform a look. And this season, the hottest new shape to buy into is a slow-slung belt. Perfectly picked from Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez's late 90s wardrobe (or even your own for that matter), this piece will instantly update your classic slip dresses and skirts. Style with strong jewellery and minimalist sandals.

Zara low slung belt outfit

(Image credit: Zara)

Distressed Effect Studded Sash Belt
Zara Distressed Effect Studded Belt

This totally 90s inspired low-slung belt is a great addition to your wardrobe, if you're looking for a unique accessory.

H&M Shoulder-Pad Dress
H&M Shoulder-Pad Dress

A shoulder-pad dress if great for some added harmony, pair it with a low-slung belt for the ultimate cool-girl look.

Angel E Patent-Leather Sandals
Ancientoo Leather Sandals

These ultra-sleek sandals are a great investment for those looking for comfortable summer sandals.

Phoria necklace
Phoria Runaway Choker Necklace

Inspired by hardware, this choker silver necklace is a great base for layering or on its own.

6. Capri Pants

Last but certainly not least, we have the biggest comeback of the season: capri pants, AKA 'pedal pushers'. Taking some styling cues from H&M, we have teamed this wardrobe classic with a sleek layered top as seen at The Row and added some super comfortable Mango mesh ballerina flats and the chicest pair of Gucci sunglasses to complete the monochrome look.

H&M capri trousers

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M Crease-Front Capri Leggings
H&M Crease-Front Capri Leggings

A great under £30 option for those looking at experimenting with the super popular capri pants trend.

Massimo Dutti Double-Layer Top
Massimo Dutti Double-Layer Top

A great elevated basic for those looking for a minimalist layered top.

Mango Mesh Ballerinas

Mango Mesh Ballerinas

A great mesh ballerina that can see you through the office and beyond.

Gucci Oval-Frame Sunglasses
Gucci Oval-Frame Sunglasses

Gucci sunglasses are incredibly known for their classic craftsmanship and chic design. This oval frame is a must-have.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

