Anya Taylor-Joy had the sweetest thing to say about her secret wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy has found a storybook love with husband Malcolm McRae.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star is ELLE US' latest cover star, and has sweetly opened up about her relationship with Malcolm — and their two weddings.

The actress and musician eloped on 1 April, 2022, which she didn't reveal publicly until this year, then had a bigger in September 2023 at a palazzo in Venice.

"We’re just real romantics," Anya told ELLE, speaking of the elopement. "We were born on the same day. And we wanted to make sure that our first experience was something that was completely for us. So we eloped in New Orleans with our two best friends and had the time of our lives. It was magical. But I’m lucky to say that the second experience — with all of our families — was so beyond beautiful, and I just feel very, very lucky."

Anya also touched on her lovely relationship with Malcolm now that they've been married two years.

"I’m an incredibly sensitive, hyper-feeling person. I did not realize that I could have more feelings, but I can," she said. "I feel so unbelievably lucky to be completely and utterly in love. I have found my person. I cannot believe that we get to do life together. And in talking about experiences where you get to grow, what an unbelievable thing to live your life with a mirror—and a mirror that causes you to become a better version of yourself."

Though we don't know how or when the lovebirds met exactly, the world became aware of their relationship in the spring of 2021, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

They sealed the deal with the most adorable mirror selfie, which Malcolm posted to Instagram with the caption: "Oof supremely happy"

We're obsessed with these two's love.

Anya stars in Furiosa, which comes out on 24 May, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Quaden Bayles, Tom Hardy, and Nicholas Hoult.