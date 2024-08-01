Hailey Bieber proves buttermilk is still this summer’s hottest hue

Here’s how to get her look: must-have styles for every budget

Hailey Bieber wearing Buttermilk trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bored of beige? Let me point you toward buttermilk, the creamy new neutral beloved by Hailey Bieber, who wore the shade in her latest Instagram post. Aptly captioned with a lineup of themed emojis - the croissant, a pot of honey, and—of course—the hatching chick, Bieber’s “some bits” post evoked Hollywood starlets of yore with her flowing Jacquemus gown, matching silk headscarf and square-frame shades.

The beauty brand founder has long been a fan of neutral hues, with coffee and caramel shades being Bieber’s colours of choice, but lately, she’s succumbed to one of this summer’s key trends - buttermilk.

Sabrina Carpenter has been credited for the sweet shade’s popularity after she wore a micro-mini version of Kate Hudson’s soft yolk-yellow gown from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days for her 25th birthday party. Since then, the fashion analytics account @databutmakeitfashion has reported a 98% spike in searches for fashion’s favourite ice cream shade.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

While other It Girls have been going full Brat mode—think lime green, inky black and highlighter hues— Bieber has stayed true to her own style DNA with fluid silhouettes, silky fabrics, and a chic palette of soft cream colours.

The Rhode founder has been celebrated for her chic maternity style, which has included plenty of gauzy fabrics, oversized outerwear, and boxy proportions.

And while Bieber has opted for full tonal looks, buttermilk also works as a base against contrasting and statement shades. So whether you're emulating the look with lashings of milky colours or opting for buttermilk accents to temper bolder looks, we've rounded up our edit of timeless investments.

Shop the Buttermilk trend

