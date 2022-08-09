Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A look fit for a Queen.

When it comes to chic royals, Queen Letizia of Spain is high up on the list of those whose style we admire. Aside from our very own Duchess Of Cambridge, Queen Letizia is one of the other royals who seems to always have her finger on the sartorial pulse, often appearing at events dressed in looks we could easily see ourselves emulating.

Despite her royal status, one of the most relatable aspects of Queen Letizia’s style is that she isn’t afraid to shop on the high street. The royal is often spotted in accessible brands from her home country. In fact, over the weekend Queen Letizia stepped out in Mallorca wearing a floral midi dress by Spanish retailer Mango.

Playing into one of this summer’s biggest trends, the dress features side cut-out detailing and a simple waist tie creating a very of-the-moment silhouette. And better yet, it retails for just £50. Of course, it should come as no surprise that a dress as chic and affordable as this one is almost sold out on Mango’s website, though there are still a few sizes left if you act quickly.

With affordable style inspiration a plenty on offer, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on Queen Letizia’s style. Keep scrolling to shop her dress, plus a few other similar styles.