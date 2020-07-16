The dress style celebs and influencers are wearing right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You can always count on Instagram to bring you the latest trends, and aside from your usual summer suspects (linen pieces and thong sandals for example), another major dress trend has been emerging of late: the cut out dress.

Seen on countless influencers and celebrities, it’s no doubt the most ‘grammable dress of the moment. Cult Gaia’s Sirena dress alone has been spotted on everyone from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Hailey Bieber, and comes with its very own waitlist (it’ll be back in stock in September if you want to add your name)

The success of the cut out dress can be explained by its minimal yet interseting design. The strategically place cut out, whether it’s around the waist or at the back, makes a dress elegant and eye catching without being vulgar.

Granted, it’s not outright the most wearable trend, but there are more flared styles for those not wanting the fitted shapes. See how the celebs and influencers wear theirs below.

Shop now: Serita Dress for £380 from Cult Gaia

Shop now: ALIX NYC Meadow asymmetric cutout stretch-jersey midi dress for £124.43 from NET-A-PORTER

Shop now: EPHEMERA Cut-out panel linen midi dress for £134 from MATCHESFASHION

Shop now: Isalo dress for $172 from LOÉIL

For SS20, I recommend embracing the minimal nature of the cut out dress by teaming it with a chunky thong platform or a heeled mule.