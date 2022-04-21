Kate Middleton’s latest outfit is all from the high street (yes, really)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed us how to dress smart this Spring...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee on Thursday to speak to staff and learn more about their work with those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Kate Middleton wore a stylish outfit for the occasion, sporting a fitted cream blazer and skinny black trousers. The royal proved that you don’t need to spend a lot in order to look smart this Spring, as she went for a head-to-toe high street ensemble.

Kate’s blazer was from one of her favourite fashion brands, Reiss. The Duchess has been spotted in this brand many times before and is a big fan of their dresses and jackets. She paired the ‘Larsson’ blazer with the ‘Frieda’ trousers by LK Bennett, finishing off the look with a pair of pointed toe heels and simple jewellery.

The royal’s exact blazer has already sold out, however, Reiss have an almost identical version that is still available to shop.

We suspect that this blazer will also sell out in no time, so we’ve gone ahead and found some other high street alternatives for you to wear this Spring.

