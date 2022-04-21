Trending:

Kate Middleton’s latest outfit is all from the high street (yes, really)

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee on Thursday to speak to staff and learn more about their work with those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

    Kate Middleton wore a stylish outfit for the occasion, sporting a fitted cream blazer and skinny black trousers. The royal proved that you don’t need to spend a lot in order to look smart this Spring, as she went for a head-to-toe high street ensemble.

    Kate’s blazer was from one of her favourite fashion brands, Reiss. The Duchess has been spotted in this brand many times before and is a big fan of their dresses and jackets. She paired the ‘Larsson’ blazer with the ‘Frieda’ trousers by LK Bennett, finishing off the look with a pair of pointed toe heels and simple jewellery.

    The royal’s exact blazer has already sold out, however, Reiss have an almost identical version that is still available to shop.

    Nrd Alyx Double Breasted Twill Blazer, £268 | Reiss
    This cream blazer by Reiss will quickly become a wardrobe staple. Pair with everything from jeans, dresses, skirts and more for an elevated look.

    We suspect that this blazer will also sell out in no time, so we’ve gone ahead and found some other high street alternatives for you to wear this Spring.

    Fitted jacket, £24.99 | H&M
    H&M’s jacket comes in a woven fabric with notch lapels, jetted front pockets and a single button fastening.

    Cream Tailored Blazer, £75 | River Island
    This tailored number by River Island features a cinched waist detail, notched lapels, decorative pockets and a button front fastening.

    Flowy Suit Blazer, £59.99 | Mango
    When the weather gets warmer, we will definitely be wearing this short sleeved version from Mango. It has an oversized design with a V-neck collar and stylish puff sleeves.

    For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the Summer fashion trends that will be everywhere this year, alongside the best Summer dresses for you to shop.

